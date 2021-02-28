Tian Sha

Real Name: Karen Yu

Height: 5’2″

Weight:

Date of Birth: January 18, 1992

Hometown: Queens, New York

Pro Debut: September 6, 2014

Trained By: Johnny Rodz & Damian Adams

Finishing Move: Spring Roll

Biography

– Karen has a background in gymnastics, volleyball & as a diving competitor. Karen has earned a Master’s Degree in Nursing.

– Karen has used the ring name Karen Q as well as her real name.

– December 6, 2014, Karen lost to Nikki Addams at VPW December Devastation.

– June 6, 2015, Karen competed in a 4-Way Elimination for the vacant VPW Women’s Title.

– July 25th, Karen challenged Nikki Addams for the VPW Women’s Title.

– December 12th, Karen challenged Miranda Vionette for the MFPW Girls Title.

– January 16, 2016, Karen & Terra Calaway lost to Nikki Addams & Deonna Purrazzo at VPW King of New York ’16.

– January 30th, Karen lost to Damaris at OTW Winterfest ’16.

– April 30th, Karen defeated Nikki Addams for the VPW Women’s Title.

– May 21st, Karen challenged Deonna Purrazzo for the ECWA Women’s Title.

– June 4th, Karen defended the VPW Women’s Title in a 3-Way.

– June 11th, Karen challenged Deonna Purrazzo for the DCW Women’s Title.

– July 31st, Karen defeated Davienne at WWR Revolutionary.

– August 6th, Karen challenged Tasha Steelz for the IWF Women’s Title.

– October 22nd, Karen lost to Deonna Purrazzo in the final match of the ECWA Super 8 ChickFight ’16 Tournament.

– December 3rd, Karen challenged Deonna Purrazzo for the ECWA Women’s Title.

– February 25, 2017, Karen challenged Vanity for the PWE Women’s Title.

– June 10th, Karen lost the VPW Women’s Title to Kris Stadtlander in a No DQ match.

– June 24th, Karen defeated Kelly Klein & Deonna Purrazzo in a 3-Way on ROH TV.

– July 27th, Karen challenged Willow Nightingale for the NYWC Starlet Title.

– August 19th, Karen lost to Kelly Klein at FTC Rumble at the Rally.

– August 27th, Karen lost to Brandi Rhodes at NEW Wrestling Under the Stars VI.

– October 21st, Karen won both the 4th Annual Super 8 ChickFight Tournament & the ECWA Women’s Title by defeating Santana Garrett & Deonna Purrazzo (c) in a 3-Way.

– October 28th, Karen challenged Kris Stadtlander for the VPW Women’s Title.

– November 4th, Karen, Sumie Sakai & Allie Recks lost to Skylar, Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo at WrestleJam 16.

– November 18th, Karen lost a No DQ match to Deonna Purrazzo at ROH Survival of the Fittest ’17 – Night 2.

– November 25th, Karen retained the ECWA Women’s Title against Deonna Purrazzo.

– November 26th, Karen lost to Davienne in the Semi-finals of the WWR Tournament for Tomorrow.

– January 20, 2018, Karen lost to Brandi Rhodes in the first round of the ROH Women of Honor Title Tournament.

– January 28th, Karen competed in the WWR Revolutionary Rumble.

– February 10th, Karen lost to Sam L’Eternal in the final match of the VPW Queen of New York ’18.

– March 10th, Karen lost to Britt Baker at AIW Enter the Dragon.

– April 20th, Karen lost to Kasey Catal at NEW LuchaMania.

– May 12th, Karen defeated Gabby Gilbert on RISE Ascent.

– May 13th, Karen lost to Tenille Dashwood on ROH TV.

– June 30th, Karen competed in a Four Corner Survival match on ROH TV.

– July 8th, Bones of Contention (Karen & Ray Lyn) challenged Paradise Lost (Dust & Raven’s Ash) for the Guardians of RISE Titles.

– July 14th, Karen entered into the WWR Greatest Rivals Round Robin Tournament.

– July 21st, Karen defeated Jenny Rose on ROH TV.

– August 8th, Karen lost to Xia Li in the first round of the WWE Mae Young Classic ’18.

– October 14th, Karen, Britt Baker & Kelly Klein lost to Jenny Rose, Madison Rayne & Sumie Sakai on ROH TV.

– October 19th, Karen defeated Kimber Lee on RISE 10.

– October 20th, Karen lost to Rachael Ellering on SHIMMER 105.

– October 28th, Karen defeated Zoe Lucas at WWR vs. The World.

– December 14th, Karen competed in a Four Corner Survival for the ROH Women of Honor World Title.

– December 18th, Karen defeated Delmi Exo at NEW The Fight Before Christmas.

– December 28th, Karen defeated Alisha Edwards at ICW Concrete Jungle.

– December 30th, Team Adams (Karen & Tasha Steelz) lost to The Bird and the Bee (Solo Darling & Willow Nightingale) in the Semi-finals of the WWR Tournament for Tomorrow ’18.

– February 2019, Karen announced on Twitter that she had signed with the WWE. She would work house shows for the NXT Brand before she suffered a broken leg on July 27th while teaming with Bianca Belair with a win over Reina Gonzalez & Rhea Ripley.