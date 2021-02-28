Tian Sha
Real Name: Karen Yu
Height: 5’2″
Date of Birth: January 18, 1992
Hometown: Queens, New York
Pro Debut: September 6, 2014
Trained By: Johnny Rodz & Damian Adams
Finishing Move: Spring Roll
Biography
– Karen has a background in gymnastics, volleyball & as a diving competitor. Karen has earned a Master’s Degree in Nursing.
– Karen has used the ring name Karen Q as well as her real name.
– December 6, 2014, Karen lost to Nikki Addams at VPW December Devastation.
– June 6, 2015, Karen competed in a 4-Way Elimination for the vacant VPW Women’s Title.
– July 25th, Karen challenged Nikki Addams for the VPW Women’s Title.
– December 12th, Karen challenged Miranda Vionette for the MFPW Girls Title.
– January 16, 2016, Karen & Terra Calaway lost to Nikki Addams & Deonna Purrazzo at VPW King of New York ’16.
– January 30th, Karen lost to Damaris at OTW Winterfest ’16.
– April 30th, Karen defeated Nikki Addams for the VPW Women’s Title.
– May 21st, Karen challenged Deonna Purrazzo for the ECWA Women’s Title.
– June 4th, Karen defended the VPW Women’s Title in a 3-Way.
– June 11th, Karen challenged Deonna Purrazzo for the DCW Women’s Title.
– July 31st, Karen defeated Davienne at WWR Revolutionary.
– August 6th, Karen challenged Tasha Steelz for the IWF Women’s Title.
– October 22nd, Karen lost to Deonna Purrazzo in the final match of the ECWA Super 8 ChickFight ’16 Tournament.
– December 3rd, Karen challenged Deonna Purrazzo for the ECWA Women’s Title.
– February 25, 2017, Karen challenged Vanity for the PWE Women’s Title.
– June 10th, Karen lost the VPW Women’s Title to Kris Stadtlander in a No DQ match.
– June 24th, Karen defeated Kelly Klein & Deonna Purrazzo in a 3-Way on ROH TV.
– July 27th, Karen challenged Willow Nightingale for the NYWC Starlet Title.
– August 19th, Karen lost to Kelly Klein at FTC Rumble at the Rally.
– August 27th, Karen lost to Brandi Rhodes at NEW Wrestling Under the Stars VI.
– October 21st, Karen won both the 4th Annual Super 8 ChickFight Tournament & the ECWA Women’s Title by defeating Santana Garrett & Deonna Purrazzo (c) in a 3-Way.
– October 28th, Karen challenged Kris Stadtlander for the VPW Women’s Title.
– November 4th, Karen, Sumie Sakai & Allie Recks lost to Skylar, Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo at WrestleJam 16.
– November 18th, Karen lost a No DQ match to Deonna Purrazzo at ROH Survival of the Fittest ’17 – Night 2.
– November 25th, Karen retained the ECWA Women’s Title against Deonna Purrazzo.
– November 26th, Karen lost to Davienne in the Semi-finals of the WWR Tournament for Tomorrow.
– January 20, 2018, Karen lost to Brandi Rhodes in the first round of the ROH Women of Honor Title Tournament.
– January 28th, Karen competed in the WWR Revolutionary Rumble.
– February 10th, Karen lost to Sam L’Eternal in the final match of the VPW Queen of New York ’18.
– March 10th, Karen lost to Britt Baker at AIW Enter the Dragon.
– April 20th, Karen lost to Kasey Catal at NEW LuchaMania.
– May 12th, Karen defeated Gabby Gilbert on RISE Ascent.
– May 13th, Karen lost to Tenille Dashwood on ROH TV.
– June 30th, Karen competed in a Four Corner Survival match on ROH TV.
– July 8th, Bones of Contention (Karen & Ray Lyn) challenged Paradise Lost (Dust & Raven’s Ash) for the Guardians of RISE Titles.
– July 14th, Karen entered into the WWR Greatest Rivals Round Robin Tournament.
– July 21st, Karen defeated Jenny Rose on ROH TV.
– August 8th, Karen lost to Xia Li in the first round of the WWE Mae Young Classic ’18.
– October 14th, Karen, Britt Baker & Kelly Klein lost to Jenny Rose, Madison Rayne & Sumie Sakai on ROH TV.
– October 19th, Karen defeated Kimber Lee on RISE 10.
– October 20th, Karen lost to Rachael Ellering on SHIMMER 105.
– October 28th, Karen defeated Zoe Lucas at WWR vs. The World.
– December 14th, Karen competed in a Four Corner Survival for the ROH Women of Honor World Title.
– December 18th, Karen defeated Delmi Exo at NEW The Fight Before Christmas.
– December 28th, Karen defeated Alisha Edwards at ICW Concrete Jungle.
– December 30th, Team Adams (Karen & Tasha Steelz) lost to The Bird and the Bee (Solo Darling & Willow Nightingale) in the Semi-finals of the WWR Tournament for Tomorrow ’18.
– February 2019, Karen announced on Twitter that she had signed with the WWE. She would work house shows for the NXT Brand before she suffered a broken leg on July 27th while teaming with Bianca Belair with a win over Reina Gonzalez & Rhea Ripley.