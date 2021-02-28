The former Big Cass comments on his return
As reported earlier, the former WWE superstar Big Cass (CaZXL) made his wrestling return last night during an indie show for Lariato Pro Wrestling. He later commented…
After a long journey filled with an enormous amount of self-reflection, I now start my journey towards redemption. Thank you @The_BigLG for the opportunity, and thank you to everyone for continuing to believe in me 🙏🏼 #StraightOuttaStep12 pic.twitter.com/WqRnaa1jQj
— ZXL (@TheCaZXL) February 28, 2021