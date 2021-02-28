Rumor on COVID-19 Causing Changes on WWE SmackDown Tapings

Fightful Select has a report on changes being made to WWE TV angles as a result of recent COVID-19 diagnoses and talents being in quarantine. This reportedly caused the shifting of a number of TV programs, such as the Corbin/Mysterio feud.

Per the report, on the day of the Superstar Spectacle TV taping for India last month (Friday, Jan. 22), King Baron Corbin was only scheduled to work that TV taping. However, due to several talents being forced to miss the SmackDown on FOX TV broadcast that took place on the same date as the taping for Superstar Spectacle due to apparent COVID-19 related issues, WWE requested Corbin also work the SmackDown broadcast that took place on that date as well.

As a result, WWE ultimately reignited Corbin’s feud with the Mysterio family. On the January 22 edition of SmackDown, Corbin beat Dominik Mysterio in a singles match. It’s unknown which WWE SmackDown Superstars were dealing with COVID-19 at that time.

As previously noted, former WWE World champion Drew McIntyre was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month. However, he was cleared in time to work the Superstar Spectacle TV taping, and he is not part of the SmackDown roster.