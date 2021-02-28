Rules for the Casino Tag Team Royale match at Revolution announced

The rules for the Casino Tag Team Royale match at next week’s Revolution pay-per-view were announced by All Elite Wrestling in a post on social media.

So far, seven tag teams have been confirmed for the match but more will be added in the days to come. The winner of this match will receive a future AEW World Tag Team title shot against whomever the champions will be.

The rules of the match state that order of entry will be selected by lottery and two tag teams will start the match. Every 90 seconds, a new tag team will join and individual eliminations occur when a wrestler is thrown over the top rope and both feet touch the floor. Tag teams are eliminated when both members of the team are thrown over the top rope and the match will continue until there is only one member of a team or both members of the same team left in the match.

The tag teams announced as of today are Ortiz and Santana of The Inner Circle, Alex Reynolds and John Silver of The Dark Order, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of The Dark Order, The Butcher and The Blade, Bear County, Top Flight, and Private Party.