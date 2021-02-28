Notes on Riddle, Cesaro, Bayley, and Rey Mysterio

– While speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed Cesaro’s current direction within the company. It seems that the company are going to keep Cesaro strong so that he can potentially challenge for the Universal Championship after WrestleMania 37.

– While speaking on The Bump, United States Champion Riddle was asked by Evan T. Mack if he would ever consider bringing the US Open challenge back. Riddle said “I love it! It’s what I want,” he answered. “I think this past Monday was a perfect example…granted, I didn’t defend the title, it was just a match, but I would have been more than happy to defend the title against Morrison. I would love to do something like that”.

– Bayley recently took to Twitter and revealed that she would like to compete in a Intergender Match against Rey Mysterio.

—-

Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees