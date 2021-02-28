Moxley Shares Story of Flair Getting Arrested at an Airport and Blaming Him

Jon Moxley Shares Story of Ric Flair Getting Arrested at an Airport and Blaming Him, Talks about his legacy

Metro UK recently interviewed AEW star Jon Moxley, who shared a story of how Ric Flair blamed him for getting arrested at an airport after they were partying and drinking together at night. This was when Moxley was still in WWE as Dean Ambrose.

Moxley on Flair’s arrest:

“Getting drunk with Ric Flair, he gets arrested at the airport and he’s walking round telling people I got him arrested at the airport. I’m like, ‘OK Ric! I wasn’t twisting your arm to order double Bloody Marys at 2:30 in the morning.’ I’m like, ‘I’m hanging out with Ric Flair, this is crazy, what kind of life am I living?!’ I’ve been very blessed to transport myself into the universe that I watched and wondered over as kid. Sometimes I have to be like, ‘What the hell is going on? How did this become my life?’ But it’s pretty cool!”

Jon Moxley on the blessings he’s received from wrestling:

“I walk into the hallway and see somebody I grew up watching on TV. It’s just a person you see every day – Jim Ross calls my matches every week, and sometimes I’m like, ‘That’s Jim f***ing Ross!’ Or I have a conversation with him, or see Sting walking around. I’ve had a lot of blessings that have come from this business and what it’s provided me. But really, the thing that keeps driving me – that feeling of the end of the night when you’re bleeding and sweating, coughing up bile, your teeth are loose, but you feel like a million dollars because you really gave everything you had and left it all in the ring. You put yourself in danger and survived – to come out the other side of that, that’s the addictive part.”

On not being too worried about his legacy:

“When I think about, ‘Oh how are people gonna remember me in 50, 100 years when I’m dead?’ I don’t give a s**t. I’ll be dead, what does it f***ing matter? I’m not worried about my ranking on anybody’s list. I’m just worried about having the best experiences, having the best matches and the best true freedom of expression that I can, while I can.”