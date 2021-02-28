Matrick Belton

Real Name: Matrick Belton

Height: 6’4″

Weight: 215 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 26, 1994

Hometown: Columbia, SC

Pro Debut:

Trained By: WWE Performance Center

Finishing Move:

Biography

– Belton formerly played Division I football for the University of South Carolina, he also played for the Hampton University Athletics. Belton would attend the NFL camp of the Philadelphia Eagles.

– February 24, 2021, it has been reported that Belton has signed with the WWE where he’ll report to the WWE Performance Center.