Matrick Belton
Real Name: Matrick Belton
Height: 6’4″
Weight: 215 lbs.
Date of Birth: May 26, 1994
Hometown: Columbia, SC
Pro Debut:
Trained By: WWE Performance Center
Finishing Move:
Biography
– Belton formerly played Division I football for the University of South Carolina, he also played for the Hampton University Athletics. Belton would attend the NFL camp of the Philadelphia Eagles.
– February 24, 2021, it has been reported that Belton has signed with the WWE where he’ll report to the WWE Performance Center.