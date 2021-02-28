Mark Henry says he will wrestle one more match in the next six months

On the Busted Open radio show on SiriusXM, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry announced that he’s going to wrestle one more match within the next six months.

“Now I’m walking on two feet, I’m 325 pounds, I’m lighter, trimmer than I’ve ever been and I plan on having a match sometime in the next six months. I just want to have a match. And if Randy is the guy so be it,” Henry said, referring to Randy Orton. “Believe me, I’ll be ready and I won’t be on one foot.”

When asked why he’s stepping back in the ring, Henry added, “Yeah I gotta wrestle in this decade. I’ve got to! Big Show has wrestled in four and I wrestled in three. I can’t let him have that over me, that’s my brother man, as close to one as I got in wrestling!”

Henry last stepped in a WWE ring at the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018 in Saudi Arabia. But he appeared at the Raw Legends Night in early January and had a backstage encounter with Randy Orton. Orton made fun of Henry because he was on a scooter due to a knee injury and asked him how fast that thing goes. Orton told Henry he’d let him go if he drives away now and after berating him a little bit more, Henry drove away.