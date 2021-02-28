Drew Kasper
Real Name: Drew Kasper
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 285 lbs.
Date of Birth:
Hometown: Lexington, Ohio
Pro Debut:
Trained By: WWE Performance Center
Finishing Move:
Biography
– Drew is the brother of Jacob Kasper.
– Drew is a former two-time All-American heavyweight wrestler for Otterbein University & was the No. 1 seeded wrestler in the NCAA Division III tournament before it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
– February 22, 2021, it had been reported that Drew has signed with the WWE.