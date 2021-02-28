Dean Ho
Real Name: Dean Higuchi
Height: 6’0″
Weight: 264 lbs.
Date of Birth: December 30, 1940
Date of Death: February 20, 2021
Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii
Resided: Vancouver, British Columbia
Pro Debut: 1962
Retired: 1983
Trained By: The Destroyer
Finishing Move: Full Nelson
Biography
– Dean was a former bodybuilder in which he would place 6th in the 1956 Mr. America competition.
– Dean also used the ring name Dean Kailani.
– Titles & accolades held by Dean included:
– Cauliflower Alley Club – Men’s Wrestling Award (2010)
– NWA American Tag Team Championship
– NWA Georgia Tag Team Championship
– NWA Pacific Northwest Tag Team Championship
– NWA San Francisco United States Heavyweight Championship (2x)
– NWA Vancouver Canadian Tag Team Championship (6x)
– NWA World Tag Team Championship (2x)
– WWWF World Tag Team Championship
– February 20, 2021, Dean passed away due to CTE related to his football days.