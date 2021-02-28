Dean Ho

Real Name: Dean Higuchi

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 264 lbs.

Date of Birth: December 30, 1940

Date of Death: February 20, 2021

Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii

Resided: Vancouver, British Columbia

Pro Debut: 1962

Retired: 1983

Trained By: The Destroyer

Finishing Move: Full Nelson

Biography

– Dean was a former bodybuilder in which he would place 6th in the 1956 Mr. America competition.

– Dean also used the ring name Dean Kailani.

– Titles & accolades held by Dean included:

– Cauliflower Alley Club – Men’s Wrestling Award (2010)

– NWA American Tag Team Championship

– NWA Georgia Tag Team Championship

– NWA Pacific Northwest Tag Team Championship

– NWA San Francisco United States Heavyweight Championship (2x)

– NWA Vancouver Canadian Tag Team Championship (6x)

– NWA World Tag Team Championship (2x)

– WWWF World Tag Team Championship

– February 20, 2021, Dean passed away due to CTE related to his football days.