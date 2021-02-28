Camron Branae
(photo credit: WWE)
Real Name: Camron Clay
Height:
Weight:
Date of Birth:
Hometown: Kansas City, Missouri
Pro Debut: 2016
Trained By:
Finishing Move:
Biography
– Branae has also been spelled Bra’Nae & she has also been known as Camron Connors.
– March 29, 2019, Camron competed in the RISE Rumble.
– August 18th, Camron defeated Kelsey Heather at the WWNLive Do or Die Showcase.
– August 24th, Camron lost to Shotzi Blackheart at EVOLVE 133.
– October 25th, Camron lost to Lacey Evans on WWE Smackdown.
– December 6th, Camron lost to Natalia Markova at EVOLVE 141.
– February 24, 2021, it was reported that Camron has signed with the WWE.