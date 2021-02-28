Camron Branae



(photo credit: WWE)

Real Name: Camron Clay

Height:

Weight:

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Kansas City, Missouri

Pro Debut: 2016

Trained By:

Finishing Move:

Biography

– Branae has also been spelled Bra’Nae & she has also been known as Camron Connors.

– March 29, 2019, Camron competed in the RISE Rumble.

– August 18th, Camron defeated Kelsey Heather at the WWNLive Do or Die Showcase.

– August 24th, Camron lost to Shotzi Blackheart at EVOLVE 133.

– October 25th, Camron lost to Lacey Evans on WWE Smackdown.

– December 6th, Camron lost to Natalia Markova at EVOLVE 141.

– February 24, 2021, it was reported that Camron has signed with the WWE.