Big Cass returns to the ring after 15 month absence

Former WWE Superstar Big Cass, who now goes by the name of CaZXL, made his wrestling return last night during an indie show for Lariato Pro Wrestling.

This was his first public appearance at a wrestling show since September 2019. Cass took time off to deal with personal issues after he got involved in several backstage altercations at a WrestlePro event that month which served as the farewell for Pat Buck who was heading to WWE.

Cass looked absolutely jacked and fans popped big when he walked out. His former tag team partner Enzo was also part of the show and the segment which led to Cass coming out.

“We’ve told you before, but we will gladly tell you again…. You just never know who will show up at Lariato Pro! Our BIG surprise was none other than BIG CASS,” the Twitter account of LPW said.

The ring used for the show had the Impact Wrestling apron graphic and it was being filmed as well. Lariato Pro Wrestling is part of the Impact Plus streaming service.