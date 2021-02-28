2/28/21 ROH TV Report

Tonight is a special championship edition of Ring of Honor as La Facción Ingobernable (Kenny King & Dragon Lee) will challenge The Foundation (Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal) for the ROH World Tag Team Titles & Shane Taylor will challenge Rush for the ROH World Heavyweight Title.

The show opens up with La Facción Ingobernable (Rush, Dragon Lee, Bestia del Ring, Kenny King & Amy Rose) open up the show as they discuss upon how the stable is all about pure humiliation.

Quinn McKay takes over as she shows a recap of Shane Taylor Promotions winning the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Titles last week against MexaSquad. She’ll then run down the card for the night as we see another promo from Dragon Lee, Amy Rose & Kenny King. King says that they are one win away from pure domination and they’ll defeat The Foundation in a Pure Rules match. Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham cut a promo next on how they’ll have to actually wrestle them tonight to win these tag team titles from them.

The commentators for the night are Ian Riccaboni & Caprice Coleman. Bobby Cruise is our ring announcer. Joe Mandak is the referee for match one and Todd Sinclair is the referee for match two. Kenny King was also the special commentator for the second match.

Match #1: La Facción Ingobernable (Kenny King & Dragon Lee) defeated The Foundation to become the NEW! ROH World Tag Team Champions. (Amy Rose sacrificed herself for LFI to win the titles, she became the first manager in ROH history to manage the Heavyweight, Television & Tag Team Champions.

Shane Taylor cuts his pre-match promo on how he’ll become the next Ring of Honor champion. He finishes on saying that the fans voted for him to be the #1 contender for the world title and it resonates on how the fans feel. Rush will see no fear nor intimidation from him, everyone that has been in the ring with him is better off because of it.

Match #2: Rush retained the ROH World Heavyweight Title against Shane Taylor. (Kenny King helped Rush retain by hitting Taylor with a chair while the referee was out).