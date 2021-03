2/28/21 AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament Results

1. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Hikaru Shida, Mei Suruga, and Rin Kadokura defeated Emi Sakura, Maki Itoh, and Veny

2. #1 Contender’s (AEW Women’s World Championship) Eliminator Tournament – Japan Bracket Final Match

Ryo Mizunami defeated Yuka Sakazaki

3. #1 Contender’s (AEW Women’s World Championship) Eliminator Tournament – United States Bracket Semifinal Match

Thunder Rosa defeated Riho

Thunder Rosa will take on Nyla Rose in the United States Bracket Final Match tomorrow night on AEW’s YouTube Channel, and the winner of that match will take on Ryo Mizunami on Wednesday night’s Dynamite.