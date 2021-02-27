Update on NWA Removing All Content from YouTube

The National Wrestling Alliance has removed all of their videos from Youtube as of today, which includes episodes of the series NWA Powerrr. It’s unknown at this time why the the company decided to remove the video footage. The company has been on hiatus since the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although it did come back briefly in December with NWA Shockwave.

Since the hiatus, many of the talents that were contracted have gone elsewhere, including Eli Drake, James Storm, Zicky Dice, Marti Belle and Royce Isaacs. The company did get some exposure with their women’s champion (then Thunder Rosa, now Serena Deeb) appearing on AEW Dynamite, but there hasn’t been much news on its future. President William Corgan simply said the promotion was not dead and that Powerrr would be back soon, but that was in late September.

It seems not even people who worked for the NWA are sure of why the company removed all of their videos from Youtube.

When asked about it on Twitter, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood creator and NWA announcer David Marquez wrote: “Friends, I don’t know what’s going on with the NWA YouTube page, please stop asking. Thank you.”

In a post on the F4WOnline.com forums, Dave Meltzer said that the NWA removing all of its videos from Youtube is leading to an announcement. He added that it will be a “good thing.”

He wrote: “I was told it will be something announced in the next few days which is a good thing. Would not have to do with AEW.”











