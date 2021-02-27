Tony Khan hopes to talk with Thea “Zelina Vega” Trinidad

During an interview on Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW President Tony Khan expressed his wish to sit down and talk with Thea Trinidad, the artist formerly known as Zelina Vega, in the next couple of weeks.

Trinidad, who was terminated by WWE on November 13, 2020 for breach of contract after she refused to give up her social media income, is no longer under the 90-day no-compete clause and is free to appear anywhere she likes.

Khan said that after the company is done with the Women’s Title Eliminator tournament and Revolution, he would be reaching out to see where she’s at and if she’d like to do business.

Her dismissal from WWE raised some eyebrows and she got the last laugh to a certain extent after she tweeted she’s in support of unionization just minutes before WWE sent her packing and made the news public. Somehow, Trinidad got wind that she was getting fired and went down fighting.

Her tweet caught the eye of SAG-AFTRA, the labor union representing over 160,000 performers with its president reaching out to Trinidad directly. A week later, the union wrote on Twitter that they had a “powerful conversation” with the former WWE star in hopes of bringing changes to professional wrestling.











