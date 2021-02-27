Rok-C



Real Name: Carla Gonzalez

Height: 5’0″

Weight: 115 lbs.

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Laredo, Texas

Pro Debut: 2018

Trained By: Reality of Wrestling

Finishing Move: Meteora

Biography

– Rok-C was nicknamed the 17 year old sensation originally but is now nicknamed The Prodigy.

– December 15, 2018, Rok-C lost to Kiki Vibez at HMW Out of Step.

– January 19, 2019, Rok-C defeated Lynnette Laso at RISE 12.

– February 2nd, Rok-C lost to Alejandra the Lion at Lions Pride Full Throttle.

– February 8th, Rok-C lost to Hyan at AAW Lucha City Limits.

– February 10th, Rok-C defeated Reiza Clarke at BIW Living in the Moment.

– February 23rd, Rok-C challenged Hyan for the ROW Diamonds Division Title.

– March 1st, Rok-C competed in a 3-Way for the Sabotage War of the Genders Title.

– March 2nd, Rok-C lost to Jazz at Sabotage Hey Ladies 2.

– March 31st, Rok-C competed in a Battle Royal at SHIMMER 111.

– April 27th, Rok-C lost to Harlow O’Hara at Ladies Night Out 6.

– May 11th, Rok-C lost to Miranda Alize on ROW TV.

– May 25th, Rok-C lost to Delilah Doom at Sabotage Come and Take it.

– June 8th, Rok-C competed in a 3-Way on ROW TV.

– June 22nd, Rok-C defeated Su Yung in a Hardcore match at New Texas Pro True Colors.

– July 12th, Rok-C won a 4-Way Elimination at HMW Fight the Power.

– July 13th, Rok-C defeated Jenna Lynn at ROW On the Line!

– July 20th, Rok-C defeated Alex Gracia at Lions Pride Aggieland Rumble.

– July 27th, Rok-C lost to Priscilla Kelly on Hurricane Pro Queen’s of the Ring.

– August 10th, Rok-C competed in a 6-Way for the ROW Diamonds Division Title.

– August 31st, Rok-C defeated Alex Gracia at Sabotage Vendetta.

– September 7th, Rok-C lost to AQA at Lions Pride Lash Out.

– October 18th, Rok-C won the vacant RWR Vixens Title by winning a 4-Way.

– November 17th, Rok-C competed in a 4-Way for the vacant RCW Phoenix Title.

– December 14th, Rok-C competed in a 3-Way for the ROW Diamonds Division Title.

– December 28th, Rok-C defeated Kylie Rae at New Texas Pro LoneStar.

– January 18, 2020, Rok-C challenged Ivelisse for the LNO Title.

– February 8th, Rok-C defeated Hyan for the ROW Diamonds Division Title.

– August 8th, Rok-C retained the title against Raychell Rose.

– September 18th, Rok-C lost to Jenna Van Muscles at MPW Hell Hath No Fury.

– September 29th, Rok-C defended the ROW Diamonds Division Title against Promise Braxton.

– October 15th, Rok-C retained the title in a Gauntlet.

– November 6th, Rok-C lost to Rache Chanel at VIP Proving Grounds 2.

– November 17th, Rok-C retained the ROW Diamonds Division Title against Danni Bee.

– November 22nd, Rok-C retained the title in a 3-Way.

– December 19th, Rok-C lost the title to Promise Braxton in a 3-Way.

– January 29, 2021, Rok-C lost to Alejandra the Lion at VIP This Card is Fire.

– January 30th, Rok-C lost to Billie Starkz in the semi-finals of the New Texas Pro Women’s Title Tournament.

– February 4th, Rok-C lost a 3-Way at Promociones Martinez.