Maestro on Bobby Lashley’s Breakout Potential

On the latest edition of In the Room on VOC Nation, former WCW Star the Maestro talked about the WWE finally allowing Bobby Lashley to realize his potential, Sasha Banks not showing enough of her true personality on Broken Skull Sessions, and much more. Here are some highlights:

On Bobby Lashley’s breakout potential: “I mean the guy can do it all. Aside from his training and background with the military, I mean he can go with the best of them. He can dress in sharp three piece suits, he can be a monster when he wants to be, he can be a teddy bear when he wants to be, and my God, that match the other night with Strowman; what a beast. This guy might be the secret weapon the WWE has had all along.”

On Rocky Johnson: “When Rocky Johnson was dabbling into amateur wrestling, he got disqualified one time because he threw a dropkick on his opponent. That’s the story I heard, and I always pop every time I hear that story.”

On the Sasha Banks interview with Steve Austin: “I think Sasha tried too much for a bit to stay in character. There were moments in that interview where you could see (her true personality). You could see like where she almost broke down talking about Dusty Rhodes, talking about her depression and how she got through it and everything – those were the high moments for me and I thought that was really cool.”

