Lilah Dare



Real Name: Anne Lautenschlager

Height: 5’9″

Weight:

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Sackville, New Brunswick (Canada)

Pro Debut: July 2, 2017

Trained By: Maritime Wrestling Academy

Finishing Move: Samoan Drop

Biography

– Lilah is an ex gymnast. Liiza also has 10+ years of martial arts & boxingp experience.

– June 22, 2018, Lilah & Velvet Jones defeated Jasmine Hawkes & Thad Hairy Howett in a Dark match at UCW Riot.

– August 3rd, Lilah lost to Jasmine Hawkes in a Dark match at a IHW event.

– August 10th, Lilah lost to Jasmine Hawkes as a part of the IWE Summer of Hell Tour.

– February 1st, Lilah lost a Dark match to Maddison Miles at IHW HumourMania.

– April 26th, Lilah & Chantal lost to The Firm (Maddison Miles & Jasmine Hawkes) on IHW FITE.

– May 24th, Lilah defeated Chantal in East Hants, Nova Scotia.

– July 19th, Lilah lost to Saraya Knight in the quarter-finals of the IHW Martime Cup 5.

– August 1st, Lilah & Chantal defeated The Firm at a IHW event.

– August 23rd, Lilah competed in a 3-Way at a IHW event.

– August 22, 2020, Lilah lost to Chantal at ECPW Celtic Chaos ’20.

– August 29th, Lilah defeated Chantal at an ECPW event.