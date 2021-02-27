Johnny DeFazio
Real Name: Johnny De Fazio
Height:
Weight:
Date of Birth: November 30, 1940
Date of Death: February 26, 2021
Hometown: Mt. Washington, New Hampshire
Resided: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Pro Debut: 1962
Retired: 1980’s
Trained By:
Finishing Move:
Biography
– Johnny was nicknamed Jumping.
– Titles & accolades held by Johnny included the WWWF International Tag Team Championship & WWWF Junior Heavyweight Championship (4x)
– After retiring was at one time the director of the United Steelworkers of America in Pennsylvania. He also was a Allegheny County councilman from 1999-2019.
– February 26, 2021, Johnny sadly passed away.