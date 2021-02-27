Johnny DeFazio



Real Name: Johnny De Fazio

Height:

Weight:

Date of Birth: November 30, 1940

Date of Death: February 26, 2021

Hometown: Mt. Washington, New Hampshire

Resided: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pro Debut: 1962

Retired: 1980’s

Trained By:

Finishing Move:

Biography

– Johnny was nicknamed Jumping.

– Titles & accolades held by Johnny included the WWWF International Tag Team Championship & WWWF Junior Heavyweight Championship (4x)

– After retiring was at one time the director of the United Steelworkers of America in Pennsylvania. He also was a Allegheny County councilman from 1999-2019.

– February 26, 2021, Johnny sadly passed away.