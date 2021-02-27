Jim Crockett Jr. Hospitalized

The official Facebook account for Crockett Sports Promotions, which is managed by the Crockett family, announced that former longtime wrestling promoter and JCP owner, Jim Crockett Jr., was hospitalized this week, and he’s said to be “not doing well.”

The post for the Facebook account noted that it will keep the public updated regarding Crockett but asks to respect his family’s privacy at this time. No further updates on Crockett’s condition are available as of yet. The Facebook statement reads as follows:

“Jim Crockett Jr. is in the hospital and not doing well. We will keep you posted. Please respect our families privacy during this time. But we welcome you to share your photos and memories here on this page. This page is managed by the Crockett Family.”

Crockett was the previous owner of Jim Crockett Promotions, a major cornerstone for the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), which was later bought out by Ted Turner and renamed WCW in 1988. He remained as WCW President until 1991.