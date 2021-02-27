Heather Monroe



Real Name: Heather Monroe

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 120 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 3, 1990

Hometown: Altoona, Iowa

Resides: Oaks, California

Pro Debut: October 10, 2015

Trained By: Santino Bros Wrestling Academy

Finishing Move: Bad Bitchunoku Driver

Biography

– Monroe also went by Sarah Pierce (WWE).

– October 10, 2015, Monroe would make her debut by teaming with Guy Cool & defeating The Study Buddies (Darwin Finch & Chaz Herrera) at SBW KAOSTROPHE.

– July 30, 2016, Monroe lost to Mystique at AWF Summer Explosion ’16.

– September 23rd, Monroe defeated Shotzi Blackheart & Thunder Rosa in a 3-Way at SCWA Breaking the Barriers.

– October 7th, Monroe challenged Diosa Atenea for the WWS Title.

– November 26th, The Killer Baes (Monroe & Laura James) lost to Fatal Attraction (Raze & Sage Sin) at AWS Just Another Damn Turkey.

– December 17th, Monroe defeated Darwin Finch at SBW How the Butcher Stole Christmas.

– February 20, 2017, Sarah Pierce lost to Nia Jax on WWE Monday Night RAW.

– April 29th, Monroe competed in the AWS/QPW Rumble.

– June 3rd, The Killer Baes lost to The Twisted Sisters (Thunder Rosa & Holidead) at FCW 619.

– September 22nd, Monroe defeated Delilah Doom for the SBW Sabotage Title.

– September 28th, Monroe defended the title against Ivy Quinn.

– November 10th, Monroe defeated Renee Michelle at RISE 5.

– November 12th, Monroe lost to Shotzi Blackheart at SHIMMER 99.

– January 19, 2018, Monroe lost the Sabotage Title to Fuego Del Sol.

– March 8th, The Killer Baes lost to Fire and Ice (Britt Baker & Chelsea Green) at Bar Wrestling 10.

– March 31st, Monroe lost to Delilah Doom at Ground Zero Phase 3.

– April 14th, Monroe defeated Barbi Hayden on CWFH.

– April 28th, Monroe defeated Ruby Raze at Ground Zero Phase 4.

– May 27th, Monroe defeated Shotzi Blackheart on CWFH.

– June 29th, The Killer Baes lost to Blue Nation (Charli Evans & Jessica Troy) at RISE 8.

– July 14th, The Killer Baes defeated Kiera Hogan & Priscilla Kelly at Bar Wrestling 14.

– October 10th, Monroe defeated Desi Derata on Ring Warriors on WGN.

– October 19th, Monroe competed in a 3-Way for the vacant MPW Women’s Title.

– October 20th, Monroe defeated Priscilla Kelly at AWS It’s Halloween.

– November 11th, Monroe lost to Su Yung on Impact Wrestling.

– November 12th, Monroe lost to Allie on Impact Wrestling.

– November 28th, Monroe defeated Tyler Bateman on Bar Wrestling 24.

– January 16, 2019, Monroe lost to Taya Valkyrie on Bar Wrestling 28.

– January 31st, Monroe defeated Kiera Hogan on Bar Wrestling 29.

– February 10th, Monroe challenged Jazz for the NWA World Women’s Title.

– March 8th, Monroe competed against Trish Adora for the vacant GLAM Moon Key Title.

– March 9th, Monroe lost to Nicole Savoy at PWR The Calm Before the Storm.

– March 17th, Monroe competed in a 3-Way for the FSW Women’s Title.

– April 10th, Monroe defeated Eli Everfly at Bar Wrestling 33.

– April 20th, Monroe challenged Miranda Alize for the Hurricane Pro Women’s Title.

– May 10th, Monroe won a 3-Way for the Hoodslam GLAM Moon Key/Sun Key Ownership.

– June 14th, Monroe defended the Moon Key/Sun Key Ownership against Dark Sheik.

– July 27th, Monroe defeated Miranda Alize for the Hurricane Pro Women’s Title.

– August 5th, Monroe defeated Christi Jaynes on CWFH.

– August 9th, Monroe retained the Moon Key/ Sun Key against Lady K.

– August 18th, Monroe challenged Allysin Kay for the NWA World Women’s Title.

– August 21st, The Bomb Baes (Monroe & Jake Atlas) defeated John Hennigan & Taya Valkyrie at Bar Wrestling 42.

– September 2nd, Monroe defeated Sandra Moone on CWFH.

– November 4th, Monroe defeated Sandra Moone on CWFH.

– November 16th, Monroe defended the Hurricane Pro Women’s Title against Riley X Paris.

– November 17th, Monroe & Lacey Ryan lost to Leslie Iris & Sandra Moone on CWFH.

– December 2nd, Monroe defeated Alyna on CWFH.

– December 8th, Monroe defeated Lacey Ryan in a Best two out of three falls match on CWFH.

– December 28th, Monroe retained the Hurricane Pro Women’s Title in a 3-Way.

– January 3, 2020, Monroe defeated Allie Gato for the vacant LLL Women’s Title.

– January 17th, Monroe defeated Vipress at West Coast Pro 17 Reasons.

– February 3rd, Monroe defeated Lacey Ryan on CWFH.

– February 22nd, Monroe defended the Hurricane Pro Women’s Title against Gino.

– August 12th, Monroe lost to Hikaru Shida on AEW Dynamite.

– August 13th, Monroe lost to Penelope Ford on AEW Dark.

– September 15th, Monroe lost to Kamille at UWN Primetime Live.

– September 26th, Monroe defended the Hurricane Pro Women’s Title against Taya Valkyrie.

– October 11th, Monroe defeated Leyla Hirsch at SHIMMER 118.

– October 13th, Monroe defeated Elayna Black at UWN Primetime Live.

– October 24th, Monroe retained the Hurricane Pro Women’s Title against Amber Nova.

– November 2nd, Monroe lost a Bodybag match to Ruby Raze on CWFH.

– November 3rd, Monroe defeated Miranda Alize at UWN Primetime Live.