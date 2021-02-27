2/26/21 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Smackdown this week drew 2,051,000 viewers in the overnight ratings, 20,000 viewers less from last week’s overnight. Last week’s show ended up doing 2,217,000 viewers once the final numbers came in.

The show had 2,090,000 viewers in the first hour and 2,012,000 viewers in the second hour. It was third in the 18-34 with 0.25, third in 18-49 with 0.5, and third in 25-54 with 0.65 ratings.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

click here for the 2021 Wrestling TV Viewership grid