The AEW Casino: Double or Nothing game now on Apple App Store

The AEW Casino: Double or Nothing game for mobile devices is now available on the Apple App Store.

Promising “an authentic casino experience” with 10 games to choose from, the the game has minimal AEW branding with not the best graphics out there and is your typical gambling game. The download is free but most of the stuff required to play require an in-app purchase.

The game so far is only available for iOS devices by searching for AEW Casino: Double or Nothing. It does not show up anywhere on the Google Play Store.

AEW Casino: Double or Nothing was announced this past November along with two other video games which are yet to be released. The press event was a mock of Apple events, with everyone on stage wearing the same outfit to look like the late Steve Jobs and using the same style of Apple’s popular product launches.