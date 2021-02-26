Shida Surpasses Moxley as Longest Reigning AEW Champion

Hikaru Shida is officially the longest-reigning champion in AEW’s history to date. Shida hit 278 days as champion, which as RBR Wrestling Podcast host William B. Washington noted means she has surpassed Jon Moxley’s AEW World Title reign as the longest in the company’s history:

