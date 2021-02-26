Reginald
Real Name: Sidney Bateman
Height:
Weight:
Date of Birth:
Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri
Pro Debut: 2020
Trained By: WWE Performance Center
Finishing Move:
Biography
– Bateman is a former Cirque du Soleil performer, where he focused on hoop diving.
– January 15, 2020, Bateman signed with the WWE. He would eventually use the ring-name Akeem Young. He has also garnered the nickname The Burning Heart.
– November 5th, Young was shown on the NXT injury report after having appeared in the segment Thatch-as-Thatch-Can on NXT.
– December 11th, Young appeared on WWE Smackdown as Carmella’s sommelier under the ring name Reginald Thomas.
– January 22, 2021, Reginald lost to Sasha Banks on WWE Smackdown.
– February 19th, Reginald, Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks defeated Bayley, Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax on Smackdown.