Reginald

Real Name: Sidney Bateman

Height:

Weight:

Date of Birth:

Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri

Pro Debut: 2020

Trained By: WWE Performance Center

Finishing Move:

Biography

– Bateman is a former Cirque du Soleil performer, where he focused on hoop diving.

– January 15, 2020, Bateman signed with the WWE. He would eventually use the ring-name Akeem Young. He has also garnered the nickname The Burning Heart.

– November 5th, Young was shown on the NXT injury report after having appeared in the segment Thatch-as-Thatch-Can on NXT.

– December 11th, Young appeared on WWE Smackdown as Carmella’s sommelier under the ring name Reginald Thomas.

– January 22, 2021, Reginald lost to Sasha Banks on WWE Smackdown.

– February 19th, Reginald, Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks defeated Bayley, Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax on Smackdown.