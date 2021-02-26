Possible tag match for WWE Fastlane

WWE has teased a big tag team main event for the upcoming WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville mentioned during tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX that they had considered a tag team match fro Fastlane with Daniel Bryan and WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Jey Uso and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Edge and Reigns also mentioned in separate backstage segments that the match was in the works.

The storyline on tonight’s show had the tag team match appear to be nixed when Bryan vs. Uso was booked as the SmackDown main event. Per the stipulation, Bryan would have earned a singles title shot from Reigns at Fastlane if he could’ve defeated Uso. However, the Bryan vs. Uso match on SmackDown ended in a Double Count Out and Bryan did not earn his Fastlane title shot.

WWE has not provided an update on Bryan and Edge vs. Reigns and Uso now that Bryan vs. Reigns it not happening, but we will keep you updated.

Fastlane will take place on March 21 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 37.

Stay tuned for more. Below are a few shots from related segments on tonight’s show: