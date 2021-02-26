Notes on Jon Moxley, Riddle, and a new WWE signing

Feb 26, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Riddle has signed a new WWE contract that guarantees him a minimum of $1.2 million over 3 years, not including incentives and royalties.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Bobby Steveson has signed a WWE developmental deal. Steveson, a former heavyweight at the University of Minnesota and the older brother of potential Olympic heavyweight Gable Steveson, has already reported to the WWE Performance Center.

Jon Moxley Has Message To The Critics Of Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match: ‘Don’t Watch’

“I’d say you probably shouldn’t watch the pay-per-view then, or at least turn it off before that match happens.”

AEW Revolution happens March 7 on PPV 7:30/6:30C

—-

Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Rok-C

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal