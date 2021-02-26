Notes on Jon Moxley, Riddle, and a new WWE signing

– Riddle has signed a new WWE contract that guarantees him a minimum of $1.2 million over 3 years, not including incentives and royalties.

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Bobby Steveson has signed a WWE developmental deal. Steveson, a former heavyweight at the University of Minnesota and the older brother of potential Olympic heavyweight Gable Steveson, has already reported to the WWE Performance Center.

– Jon Moxley Has Message To The Critics Of Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match: ‘Don’t Watch’

“I’d say you probably shouldn’t watch the pay-per-view then, or at least turn it off before that match happens.”

AEW Revolution happens March 7 on PPV 7:30/6:30C

