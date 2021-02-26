Notes on Carlito and Jimmy Jacobs

Feb 26, 2021

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Jimmy Jacobs is currently the head of creative in Impact Wrestling. Jacobs reports to Scott D’Amore, who ultimately has the final say. The writing for television is handled by Jacobs, Tommy Dreamer and Robert Evans.

Carlito speaks about his future…

