Notes on Carlito and Jimmy Jacobs
– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Jimmy Jacobs is currently the head of creative in Impact Wrestling. Jacobs reports to Scott D’Amore, who ultimately has the final say. The writing for television is handled by Jacobs, Tommy Dreamer and Robert Evans.
– Carlito speaks about his future…
Carlito on his future: “While nobody from AEW has reached out, people from IMPACT Wrestling and NWA have reached out. There is a lot of interesting places to go right now. So, we’ll see what the future holds.” [@WrestlingInc]
