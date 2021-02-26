News on WWE 205 Live for tonight

Two matches have been announced for tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode on the WWE Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center.

Ever-Rise’s Chase Parker and Matt Martel will face Mansoor and Curt Stallion.

WWE noted how Mansoor will enter the tag team bout with his undefeated record.

WWE has also announced August Grey vs. Tony Nese for tonight’s show. This match was made after Nese and Ariya Daivari attacked Grey backstage last week, before Nese helped Daivari defeat Grey in singles action.

