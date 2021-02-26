Maria Kanellis Not Itching to get Back in the Ring

Maria Kanellis isn’t itching to get into the ring again, but she’s not closed to the idea of it. The ROH star appeared on the DropKick Podcast and weighed in on the idea of returning to the ring, something she did only very sporadically when she was in WWE.

“I don’t know,” she said “I’m open to anything, but wrestling wise it’s not at the forefront of my mind. For Mike that’s everything to him. That’s all he cares about is wrestling and being a really good professional wrestler. For me, if the opportunity were to come about, like how it came about in Impact, I would love that.”

Kanellis did work semi-regular matches during her run in TNA/Impact Wrestling in 2016. Her ROH runs saw her in just a handful of matches, mostly teaming with Bennett.