LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Jey Uso and Paul Heyman as fans start booing. Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Reigns stops and raises the title as the pyro goes off. We get a video package showing how Daniel Bryan won the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match last Sunday and then lost his title shot to Reigns. We also see Reigns being attacked by WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

We come back to “you suck!” chants from the crowd. Reigns says it’s not a secret… SmackDown needs him, and the same thing can be said about Elimination Chamber, it needed him so he answered the call. Reigns goes on about the win and how he operates at a higher level than anyone else in the ring, but this wasn’t perfect because of one man – Edge. Fans pop at Edge’s name. Reigns admits Edge got one, he hit a Spear in Reigns’ ring, on Reigns’ night. And then Edge pointed at the sign to make it official for WrestleMania 37. Fans cheer for the match.

Reigns says Edge doesn’t want it, and doesn’t need it in his life. So Reigns is going to give Edge the chance to back out of the match, scram, go back home to his beautiful family. He’s a father and a husband, Reigns doesn’t want to hurt him. Reigns appreciates his comeback and his legacy, but doesn’t want to hurt him. Reigns tells Edge to get it through his thick head – a man like Edge just doesn’t stand a chance against a man like Reigns. Fans boo. The music interrupts and out comes Bryan to a pop and a “yes!” chant from the crowd.

Bryan says Reigns really described his title defense on Sunday as nearly perfect. Bryan just had to come out and say, from his perspective, he agrees. Bryan mocks Reigns and says some people think it was cowardly to come out and defend right after the Chamber match ended, and it makes him not a real champion at all. Bryan says he’s not one of those people, he doesn’t come out and complain, those are just rumors he’s heard, but he was baffled by The Head of The Table defending his title in the second match of the night instead of the main event, or would that have given him too much time? Bryan goes on about Reigns wanting to leave a legacy and says here’s a chance for him to prove the doubters wrong, to prove there’s no comparison between Reigns and Bryan. Bryan proposes that they do battle at WWE Fastlane for the title, one-on-one.

Jey steps to Bryan and asks why he’s out here. All he hears is a bunch of excuses. Jey says Bryan lost to the Best of the Best and if he wants to get another shot, he has to go through Jey. Jey warns Bryan to be careful or he’s going to get got. Fans boo Uso now. Uso backs off and Reigns steps to Bryan closer. Reigns asks if Bryan really wants him to hurt him again. Bryan goes to respond but Uso attacks him out of nowhere. Uso sends Bryan to the floor and follows, then sends him over the barrier as the boos get louder. Uso struts away and Reigns joins him as the music starts up. Heyman joins them as Reigns raises the title and laughs at Bryan being out of sight now. Reigns, Uso and Heyman march up the ramp.

– Still to come, Bianca Belair will make her WrestleMania 37 decision. Also, The Street Profits vs. Sami Zayn and King Corbin.

– Sonya Deville is backstage with Adam Pearce, talking about being excited for their options. Edge walks up and mentions Daniel Bryan possibly getting a title shot at WWE Fastlane. Edge says they need to talk. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Roman Reigns talking to Jey Uso backstage. Jey apologizes and says he couldn’t just let Daniel Bryan disrespect him out there. Reigns says there’s nothing to apologize for as long as Uso gets the job done, that’s all that matters. Reigns tells him to handle it, then walks off.

– Edge is backstage with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville. Edge mentions how he thought they wanted he and Daniel Bryan to face Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at WWE Fastlane. Pearce says that was tentative and before Bryan made the challenge to Reigns. He brings up how Bryan could beat Jey to get in a Fastlane title match tonight and then they have a bigger spectacle, but the Universal Title will still be more important. Pearce means no disrespect. Edge says none taken and walks off.

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Otis and Chad Gable

We go back to the ring and out comes Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio for this rematch from last week. Out next comes Chad Gable and Otis. Gable shows us how they turned heel last week after the DQ finish on The Mysterios, which is why Rey has his ribs taped up tonight. Gable has the replay shown again, but slowed down on Otis hitting the big splash on Rey. Otis stomps around and is ready to fight as Gable guides him to the ring.

The bell rings and Rey uses his speed to dodge a move but Otis runs over him. Otis drops a big elbow. Otis scoops Rey and tosses him across the ring with ease. Otis charges with a big shoulder thrust in the corner now. Otis with big lefts and rights in the corner. Gable tells him to settle down so he doesn’t get disqualified.

Gable tags in and has Rey on his shoulders now. Gable with a big Gutbuster. Gable takes Rey to the corner and works him over as fans boo. Gable runs into a boot. Gable stops a tag but Rey ends up nailing an enziguri to drop him. Dominik tags in and runs wild on Gable for a pop. Dominik rocks Gable in the corner and launches him into the middle turnbuckle. Dominik goes to the second turnbuckle and hits a big tornado DDT for a 2 count.

Rey tags in with a double team senton as his son hold Gable. Otis gets knocked off the apron next. They hit the double 619 on Gable. Rey goes to the top rope and hits the flying splash on Gable but Otis runs in and breaks the pin up. Dominik runs in but Gable drops him with a single shot. Otis tags in now but Rey springboards in. Otis catches him in mid-air and slams him to the mat.

Otis drags Rey to the corner and goes to the second rope. Otis nails a big flying splash on Rey for the pin to win.

Winners: Otis and Chad GableApollo Crews vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Back from the break and out comes Apollo Crews. Tonight’s Progressive Match Flo replay shows us how Crews injured WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E last week with the steel ring steps. Crews stands in the ring and smiles as fans boo him. He’s wearing new ring attire, and a scarf that he raises and puts around his neck. He takes the mic and says a lot of people have been wondering what’s going on with him lately, why the sudden change, this isn’t the Apollo we know. Crews says to be honest we know nothing about him. He’s been humble, nice and respectful for far too long but he’s not receiving the same respect in return. Being who he is and who his family is, that’s not acceptable. He’s not from the hood or the suburbs, he’s from Nigeria. He’s a real African American. This is who he is, this is the real Apollo. His ancestors are Nigerian royalty. He goes on about his great grandfather ruling lands in Nigeria. He explains how the colors in his gear represent wealth, dominance, and power. Big E found that out first hand last week. Big E told him to go back to catering but he went back to his roots instead, handled it like his grandfather would. Crews speaks with a bit of an accent now, saying he showed Big E the steel last week and he guarantees Big E will never disrespect him again and as far as Shinsuke Nakamura tonight, he will suffer the same… the music interrupts and out comes Nakamura to a pop.

Nakamura hits the ring and poses until Crews attacks him from behind. Fans boo as Crews takes it to ringside. Crews grabs half of the steel ring steps and waits to slam them on Nakamura but the referee gets in the way. Crews yells at the referee to get out of his way as we go back to commercial.

