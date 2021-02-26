Lacey Evans Confirms Pregnancy Is Legitimate

Lacey Evans has confirmed that she’s actually pregnant, and not just in storyline. As previously reported, Evans announced on Raw earlier this month that she is pregnant, which was done in a storyline context. It had been reported at that time that the pregnancy was legitimate, though it had not been confirmed as such yet.

Now, Evans has done so. On the latest episode of her American Brain and Brawn video series, Evans said she was in fact pregnant and is hoping to have a boy.

“I’m having a baby ya’ll,” she said (per Fightful). “I didn’t expect it to be right now, as of a week ago. Women in sports entertainment, women in general, you never know. I don’t have an office job where I can get a big belly and type away at a computer desk. That’s not what God put in my life. Unfortunately, I gotta take it easy.”

Evans was set to face Asuka at Elimination Chamber, but that match obviously did not go forward. Evans was not at this week’s Raw and Charlotte Flair had a segment in which she emotionally told her father, who was implied initially as the potential father of Lacey’s child, to go home.