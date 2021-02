Heaven Fitch documentary to air on WWE Network

WWE has announced their new “HEAVEN” documentary to premiere on Sunday, March 7.

For the first time ever, WWE Network Documentaries will go outside of the company to tell the story of Heaven Fitch, who in 2020 became the first female to win a high school boy’s wrestling state championship in North Carolina.

The documentary will be narrated by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will provide the introduction to the film.

“HEAVEN” will premiere, along with Women’s History Month, on Sunday, March 7 at 10am ET on the free version of the WWE Network and all WWE social channels

Stephanie tweeted about the movie and wrote, “In 2020 #HeavenFitch became the first female to be a HS wrestling state champion in North Carolina, paving the way for girls not only to participate, but dominate in wrestling. @WWENetwork Documentaries’ ‘Heaven’, narrated by @WWE HOF’r @TheBethPhoenix, premieres next Sun., 3/7!”

Triple H added, “Incredible story of a determined young woman!!”

Below is the trailer for “HEAVEN” and the full announcement from WWE, which includes comments from the WWE Network Documentaries Vice President & Executive Producer, Ben Houser:

WWE Network Documentaries presents HEAVEN, premiering March 7 For the first time, WWE Network Documentaries will expand its award-winning storytelling beyond the world of sports-entertainment when it presents HEAVEN, a new documentary premiering Sunday, March 7. HEAVEN tells the story of a trailblazing high school wrestler named Heaven Fitch. In 2020, as a junior, Fitch became the first female athlete to win a boy’s state wrestling championship in North Carolina, claiming the top spot in the 106-pound weight class. The film documents her inspiring journey up the ranks and the challenges she faced along the way, from proving doubters wrong to defying the odds and making history. The trailer for HEAVEN, available to watch above, was first revealed by Sports Business Journal. Narrating the documentary is WWE Hall of Famer and fellow North Carolina resident Beth Phoenix, who, like Fitch, often competed against boys during her amateur wrestling career. WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon provides the film’s introduction. HEAVEN, which premieres during Women’s History Month, marks a departure from WWE Network Documentaries’ typical subject matter focusing on the squared circle. “The story of Heaven Fitch is the beginning of a new genre of storytelling for WWE Network Documentaries. She has inspired so many with her elite athleticism as well as her numerous accomplishments. We are excited to share Heaven’s championship story with the WWE Universe,” says Ben Houser, VP & Executive Producer, WWE Network Documentaries. Don’t miss the world premiere of HEAVEN on March 7. The film will be available to stream on demand starting at 10 a.m. ET on the Free Version of WWE Network and across WWE social channels, including YouTube and Facebook.

Incredible story of a determined young woman!! https://t.co/BfO6gHDXUp — Triple H (@TripleH) February 26, 2021

In 2020 #HeavenFitch became the first female to be a HS wrestling state champion in North Carolina, paving the way for girls not only to participate, but dominate in wrestling. @WWENetwork Documentaries' 'Heaven', narrated by @WWE HOF'r @TheBethPhoenix, premieres next Sun., 3/7! pic.twitter.com/VTrvKfGxmX — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) February 26, 2021

HEAVEN premieres Sunday, March 7 on @WWENetwork and tells the story of Heaven Fitch, a 16-year-old North Carolina girl who fell in love with the sport of wrestling and proceeded to break barriers and make history. Check out the trailer, as first revealed by @sbjsbd! #HeavenFitch pic.twitter.com/uBtMXcrUEb — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 26, 2021