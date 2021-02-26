Flair details why he’s no longer friends with The Four Horsemen

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair described how his relationship with the rest of the Four Horsemen dissolved into nothing over the years during a podcast with WrestlingInc.com.

Flair recounted how disappointed he was when he didn’t hear from Arn Anderson when his son Reid passed away even though Arn was super close to his family back then. But Arn wasn’t the only one who didn’t reach out.

“I can remember the people that called and the people that didn’t. If they couldn’t come, they called or texted me. Those are the people that count,” Flair said in the podcast, noting he had close to 200 text messages from his peers that he had to go through.

“That’s how you know who your friends are because there are people that I was very close to that did not show up for his funeral and did not text me,” he continued, mentioning that Barry Windham, Tully Blanchard, and Ole Anderson also did not reach out.

When Flair was hospitalized fighting for his life, he once again mentioned that none of his former Horsemen members reached out to him, particularly noting his disappointment with Anderson.

“Arn just comes to mind because he was so close to the family,” Flair said. “Then when I was sick, not a word. You spend 10 years being so close with these people, and you just wonder what really matters at the end of the day. It means nothing apparently.”

The 16-time world champion also recounted how he had his battles with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, mostly thanks due to his excessive drinking.

Flair said that he once had a very bad argument with Stephanie McMahon and things went downhill from there but all of them have now patched things up and the two forgave him for what he said.

Ric had great things to say about Vince McMahon as well, who he said he never left his side “ever since the day I met him.”

Flair also recounted what Triple H did for him after his son died. Reid was buried with one of his WWE Hall of Fame rings and one time while he was at NXT, Triple H called him to his office wanting to talk to him.

Thinking he once again messed up, Flair walked into his office and Triple H gave him another Hall of Fame ring with his son’s name engraved on it.

“That’s someone who cares,” Flair said.