Christian Casanova

Real Name: Christian Brigham

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 176 lbs.

Date of Birth: August 1, 1994

Hometown: Framingham, Massachusetts

Pro Debut: April 12, 2014

Trained By: Brian Fury

Finishing Move: Fedora Frog Splash

Biography

– Casanova has been nicknamed The Kid, Top Talent & The Thriller from New England.

– April 12, 2004, Casanova would lose his debut match against Mikey Webb on the CW Cold Fury Fallout Tour: Littleton.

– June 8th, Casanova & Scotty Slade challenged Anthony Greene & Rob Araujo for the PLW World Tag Team Titles.

– August 8th, Casanova competed in the NCW Big City Rumble ’14.

– August 9th, Casanova lost to Tyler Sexton at LPW Summer Sizzle.

– September 5th, Casanova & Kenny Roberts lost to The Lumberjake & Mike Paiva at NCW Fallout.

– September 26th, Casanova & Ramona Romano defeated Christopher James & Tyler Sexton at LPW Caged Mayhem.

– October 25th, Casanova lost to Anthony Greene at XWA Lockdown.

– November 28th, Casanova competed in the NCW Ox Baker Memorial Royal Rumble.

– February 7, 2015, Casanova competed in the NEW Royal Rumble.

– February 20th, Casanova defeated Triplelicious at NCW The Conclusion.

– March 13th, Casanova defeated Brick Mastone at NCW Back to School.

– April 17th, Casanova competed in the CW Chaotic Countdown.

– May 16th, Casanova & Brian Fury defeated Kenny Dykstra & Scotty Slade at LPW Mayhem.

– June 19th, Casanova defeated Triplelicious for the NCW New England Title.

– June 26th, Casanova & Brian Fury defeated The FBI (Little Guido & Tony Mamaluke) at LPW StarClash II.

– July 10th, Casanova challenged Randy Shawn for the LPW Heavyweight Title.

– August 15th, Casanova defeated TK O’Ryan at LPW High Incident.

– September 25th, Casanova lost the NCW New England Title to Scott Levesque in a 3-Way.

– November 20th, Casanova defeated Brick Mastone at NCW WrestleFest XI.

– February 19, 2016, Casanova won a 3-Way at NCW Collision Course.

– February 27th, Casanova defeated Vinny Marseglia at LPW Blizzard Brawl.

– March 11th, Casanova defeated Tim Lennox at NCW March Madness ’16.

– April 9th, Casanova defeated Scotty Slade at LPW Homecoming ’16.

– May 27th, Casanova lost to Ruy Batello at the NCW 19th Year Reunion.

– July 9th, Casanova defeated Anthony Greene at PVP Civil War.

– August 19th, Casanova retained the Liberty States Heavyweight Title in a 4-Way.

– August 20th, Casanova defeated Tomahawk at LPW High Incident 2.

– September 24th, Casanova & Brick Mastone defeated The DangerKid & Aiden Aggro at Limitless Past Your Bedtime.

– November 23rd, Casanova, Brick Mastone & Travis Gordon defeated Brad Hollister, Hammer Tunis & TK O’Ryan at UFO Wrestling Harvest Havoc ’16.

– December 30th, Casanova competed in the TRP Spindle City Rumble ’16.

– January 20, 2017, Casanova competed in the XWA Xtreme Rumble ’17.

– February 24th, Casanova competed in the final 4-Way Elimination in the CW Chase for the Gold Tournament.

– March 8th, Casanova defeated Hanson at CW Red Carpet Chaos.

– March 17th, Casanova won the CW New England Title in a 3-Way.

– April 7th, Casanova retained the title against Mike Verna.

– April 22nd, Casanova challenged Anthony Greene for the LPW Hard Knox Title.

– May 19th, Casanova defended the CW New England Title against Donovan Dijak.

– August 4th, Casanova lost the title to Donovan Dijak in a 3-Way.

– October 14th, Casanova & Elia Markopoulos defeated The Aristocrats (Pierre Beaulieu & Tomahawk) for the LPW Tag Team Titles.

– November 3rd, Casanova defeated Ethan Page at Limitless Hybrid Moments.

– December 1st, Casanova defeated Marq Quen at NEW Holiday Havoc ’17.

– December 17th, Casanova lost to Brad Hollister in the first round of the NEW King of Bethany ’17.

– January 20, 2018, Casanova competed in the XWA Xtreme Rumble ’18.

– February 24th, The Heat (Casanova & Elia Markopoulos) retained the LPW Tag Team Titles against Anthony Greene & Scotty Slade.

– March 16th, Killanova Inc. (Casanova & Triplelicious) won the CW Tag Team Titles in a 3-Way.

– March 30th, Casanova defeated Brody King at Limitless Only Fools are Satisfied.

– April 14th, Casanova defeated Anthony Stone at LPW Mayhem ’18.

– April 20th, Casanova lost to Rey Fenix at NEW LuchaMania.

– May 19th, The Heat lost the LPW Tag Team Titles to Mikey Webb & Scotty Slade.

– June 1st, Casanova won the CW Chaotic Countdown ’18, also Killanova Inc. lost the CW Tag Team Titles to The Maine State Posse (The DangerKid & Aiden Aggro).

– July 7th, Casanova defeated Darby Allin at NEW Long Live the King.

– July 27th, Casanova competed in the Final 4-Way Elimination in the Limitless Vacationland Cup ’18.

– August 24th, Casanova challenged JT Dunn for the CW Heavyweight Title.

– September 13th, Casanova defeated Brian Milonas at CW Thursday Night Chaos II.

– October 20th, Casanova defeated Mike Verna at NEW Destiny ’18.

– November 17th, Casanova defeated Hammer Tunis at NEW Autumn Armageddon ’18.

– January 26, 2019, Casanova challenged Brad Hollister for the NEW Over the Top ’19.

– March 3rd, Casanova defeated Mike Verna at NEW LuchaMania 2.

– March 29th, Casanova defeated JT Dunn for the CW Heavyweight Title.

– April 27th, Casanova & JT Dunn lost to The Lucha Brothers (Fenix & Pentagon Jr.) at NEW Spring Slam ’19.

– May 26th, Casanova defeated Ken Broadway at WHAT X.

– June 8th, Casanova defeated Royce Bishop at PVP Fight for Your Right.

– June 14th, Casanova defended the CW Heavyweight Title against Josh Briggs.

– June 28th, Casanova retained the title in a 3-Way.

– July 12th, Casanova lost to Kevin Blackwood in the first round of the Limitless Vacationland Cup ’19.

– July 19th, Casanova lost the CW Heavyweight Title to Anthony Greene.

– July 21st, Casanova defeated Jimmy Preston at ROH Mass Hysteria.

– August 24th, Casanova lost to Kip Sabian at NEW Heat Wave ’19.

– August 30th, Casanova defeated Anthony Greene for the CW Heavyweight Title.

– October 19th, Casanova lost to Keith Youngblood at NEW Autumn Ambush ’19.

– November 7th, Casanova lost to John Silver on Beyond Uncharted Territory.

– November 22nd, Casanova retained the CW Heavyweight Title in a 3-Way.

– December 21st, Casanova won the vacant NEW Live Title in a 3-Way.

– December 26th, Casanova defeated Richard Holliday to win the Beyond Pride of New England Tournament for Tomorrow.

– December 31st, Casanova defeated Tony Deppen at Beyond Heavy Lies the Crown ’19.

– January 25, 2020, Casanova retained the NEW Live Title against Richard Holliday.

– February 9th, Casanova lost to Will Allday in the semi-finals of the CLW Rookie Card Tournament.

– February 15th, Casanova retained the NEW Live Title against Flip Gordon.

– March 7th, Casanova defended the title against Delirious.

– July 26th, Casanova defeated Blake Christian at Beyond Two Weeks Notice.

– October 3rd, Casanova lost to ACH in the first round of the BLP Turbo Graps 16 ’20.

– October 21st, Casanova defeated Rip Byson on Limitless The Road.

– December 16th, Casanova defeated Alec Price on Limitless The Road.

– December 19th, Casanova won both the Limitless Vacationland Cup ’20 & the vacant Limitless Wrestling World Title by winning a 4-Way Elimination.

– December 31st, Casanova lost the CW Heavyweight Title to Mike Verna in a 4-Way.

– February 11, 2021, Casanova defeated JT Dunn on CW Reloaded.

– February 18th, Casanova defeated Triplelicious in a Chain on a Pole match on CW Reloaded.