(photo credit: WWE)

Real Name: Bronson Rechsteiner

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 230 lbs.

Date of Birth: October 24, 1997

Hometown: Acworth, Georgia

Pro Debut:

Trained By: WWE Performance Center

Finishing Move:

Biography

– Bronson played football for the Kennesaw State Athletics.

– Bronson is the son of Rick Steiner & the nephew of Scott Steiner.

– February 24, 2021, it had been reported that Bronson has signed with the WWE.