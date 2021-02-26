Amy Rose reveals why she stayed with Ring of Honor

“The reason I decided to go back to Ring of Honor, stay with the company is because honestly, they are taking care of all of us. Throughout this entire pandemic, I would say there’s maybe nine months where I couldn’t be at the events. So all of my input was through social media, making content for the fans on Week By Week and throughout that entire process, Ring of Honor continued to pay me and my colleagues and to me, that spoke volumes. That meant a lot to me that they were willing to take care of us and help us throughout these tough times. There’s a lot of companies that I’ve seen that weren’t as kind, let people go during these tough times and that’s what really helped me make that decision to say, ‘Alright, you guys invested in me. Now, I do have the opportunity to come back and be at the shows. I’m gonna give 110 percent there.’ The other reason that I decided to stay with Ring of Honor is because I feel like they’re my family. I’ve been there for a very long time now. I started 2017, like you said, ringing the bell and I’ve never looked back. I’ve been grinding it out, went through the dojo system and these are my family members. These are the people that I spend so much time with, so for me it was really an easy choice.”

source: Postwrestling.com