AEW cleans up in 41st annual Wrestling Observer awards, Tony Khan and Cody Rhodes comment

AEW Co-Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes and AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter this afternoon and reacted to AEW dominating the 41st annual Wrestling Observer Newsletter Awards.

The awards are based on the time period from January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020. Each category is voted on by the readers of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, which includes fans an various people in the pro wrestling business. AEW topped the positive categories of the Observer readership awards, while WWE really came up short for the positive categories, even when it came to runner-ups. You can see the full list of wrestling award (excluding MMA categories) winners below.

Cody congratulated Khan on winning the awards for Booker of the Year and Promoter of the Year. Cody pointed out how Khan beat out WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and UFC President Dana White.

“Congratulations @TonyKhan – Booker/Promoter of the year in the 41st annual @WONF4W Awards! Beating out both legendary promoters Dana White and Vince McMahon. Amazing,” Cody wrote.

Khan thanked his AEW staff and the readers of the newsletter. Khan pointed to how the only other times one person won both Promoter and Booker of the Year in the same year were Vince in 1998, 1999 and 2000, and the late Giant Baba for All Japan Pro Wrestling in 1990 and 1991.

“Thank you to everyone working in @AEW + to the @WONF4W readers who voted me 2020 Booker of the Year + Promoter of the Year! The only other times that anyone won both in the same year were Vince 3x (98-00) & Baba 2x (90-91). I dreamed of this day for decades, thank you all so much,” Khan wrote.

You can see the full list of winners below, plus tweets from Cody and Khan, along with Vince Russo’s interesting response to Cody’s tweet on Khan:

LOU THESZ/RIC FLAIR AWARD (WRESTLER OF THE YEAR)

Winner: Jon Moxley

MOST OUTSTANDING WRESTLER

Winner: Current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

TAG TEAM OF THE YEAR

Winners: Current AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks

BEST ON INTERVIEWS

Winner: Eddie Kingston

PROMOTION OF THE YEAR

Winner: AEW

BEST WEEKLY TV SHOW

Winner: AEW Dynamite

PRO WRESTLING MATCH OF THE YEAR

Winner: The Young Bucks vs. Adam Page and Kenny Omega at AEW Revolution 2020

UNITED STATES/CANADA MVP

Winner: Jon Moxley

JAPANESE MVP

Winner: Tetsuya Naito

MEXICO MVP

Winner: Rey Fenix

EUROPE MVP

Winner: Current WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER

HODGE AWARD/NON-HEAVYWEIGHT MVP

Winner: Hiromu Takahashi

WOMEN’S WRESTLING MVP

Winner: Bayley

BEST BOX OFFICE DRAW

Winner: Conor McGregor

FEUD OF THE YEAR

Winners: Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston

MOST IMPROVED

Winner: Britt Baker

MOST CHARISMATIC

Winner: MJF

BRYAN DANIELSON AWARD (BEST TECHNICAL WRESTLER)

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr.

BRUISER BRODY MEMORIAL AWARD (BEST BRAWLER)

Winner: Jon Moxley

BEST FLYING WRESTLER

Winner: Rey Fenix

MOST OVERRATED

Winner: Bray Wyatt

MOST UNDERRATED

Winner: Ricochet

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Winner: Pat McAfee

BEST NON-WRESTLER

Winner: Taz

BEST TV ANNOUNCER

Winner: Excalibur

WORST TV ANNOUNCER

Winner: Michael Cole

BEST MAJOR WRESTLING SHOW

Winner: AEW Revolution PPV on February 29 from Chicago

WORST MAJOR WRESTLING SHOW

Winner: WWE Super ShowDown on February 27 from Saudi Arabia

BEST WRESTLING MANEUVER

Winner: Kenny Omega’s One Winged Angel

MOST DISGUSTING PROMOTIONAL TACTIC

Winner: WWE firing people during a pandemic during a year where they were setting profit records

WORST TV SHOW

Winner: WWE RAW

WORST MATCH OF THE YEAR

Winner: Braun Strowman vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt – Swamp Fight from The Horror Show at Extreme Rules

WORST FEUD OF THE YEAR

Winner: Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman

WORST PROMOTION OF THE YEAR

Winner: WWE

BEST BOOKER

Winner: Tony Khan

PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

Winner: Tony Khan

BEST GIMMICK

Winner: Orange Cassidy

WORST GIMMICK

Winner: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

BEST PRO WRESTLING BOOK

Winner: The Young Bucks: Killing the Business from the Backyards to the Big Leagues

BEST PRO WRESTLING DOCUMENTARY

Winner: Dark Side of the Ring – Owen Hart

Congratulations @TonyKhan – Booker/Promoter of the year in the 41st annual @WONF4W Awards! Beating out both legendary promoters Dana White and Vince McMahon. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/tT6aaoCUsQ — Cody (@CodyRhodes) February 26, 2021

It's Amazing alright. — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) February 26, 2021