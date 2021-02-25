Updated AEW Revolution PPV Card

A Casino Tag Team Royale has been announced for the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

The winners of this match will get a future shot at the AEW World Tag Team titles, currently held by The Young Bucks. The participants so far include Ortiz and Santana of The Inner Circle, Alex Reynolds and John Silver of The Dark Order, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of The Dark Order, The Butcher and The Blade, Bear County, Top Flight, and Private Party. More teams are expected to join the match.

A seventh match was also added to the PPV card which sees Orange Cassidy teaming up with Chuck Taylor to take on Kip Sabian and Miro.

Revolution takes place on Sunday, March 7 from The Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. This will be the first AEW pay-per-view on a Sunday night.