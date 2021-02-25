Title Change on NXT UK

Today Pretty Deadly (Sam Stoker & Lewis Howley) defeated Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) to win the WWE NXT UK Tag Team Titles and make it their first gold since signing with the company. In the matchup Howley was able to uppercut Wolfgang over the barricade as he’d be removed from the equation as Coffey would receive a tornado DDT onto a title and Pretty Deadly would win the match with their tag team finisher Spilt Milk.

Gallus held the titles for 497 days, but now the tag team division has become Pretty Deadly. The tag team division has become very competitive since the brand returned while on hiatus due to the pandemic.

What could be next for Gallus? Could they be after a rematch, split up or possibly move to NXT on Wednesday’s? We will soon see.