Red Velvet: “I’m excited to finally shut Jade up”

We’re happy to share Red Velvet’s exclusive interview for AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast. Please see the synopsis and link below.

Red Velvet is more than ready to take on Jade and Shaq next week alongside Cody on AEW DYNAMITE! She explains how she’s preparing mentally and physically for the big match, why it was important for her to fill-in for Brandi Rhodes, and the words of wisdom she’s received from Brandi and Arn Anderson. She also details the origin of her “Red Velvet” name and the “Stir The Pot” gimmick, her training with both La Rosa Negra and Dustin Rhodes, why she’s dying to get into the ring with Serena Deeb, and her journey to AEW. Plus, she shares the story of her engagement to Wes Briscoe, her close bond with Wes’ father, the great Jerry Briscoe, and what both of her parents have done to support her dream.

RED VELVET QUOTES:

Red Velvet on the upcoming match against Jade and Shaq

“She’s a great athlete. Body is impeccable so that’s the first thing people see, and they’re like, ‘Oh yeah you don’t stand a chance,’ but I’ll show them what I’m really about.”

Red Velvet on stepping in for Brandi for the match against Jade and Shaq

“I think it was only right for me to step in and have her back… I’m excited to finally shut Jade up.”

LINK: https://omny.fm/shows/aew-unrestricted/red-velvet