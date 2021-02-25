NWA star Jocephus (The Question Mark) passes away

Feb 25, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

NWA star Jocephus (Joseph Hudson, aka The Question Mark) passed away on Wednesday from an undiagnosed medical issue, according to NWA owner Billy Corgan.

Corgan made the announcement on his Instagram page. Dutch Mantel noted on Twitter that it’s believed Hudson passed away on Wednesday night from a stroke or an aneurysm.

Corgan paid tribute to Hudson on his Instagram account, writing, “It’s with a heavy heart that I share that my friend and brother in wrestling, Joseph Hudson, has passed away suddenly from an as-yet undiagnosed medical issue. NWA fans would know him as Jocephus as well as The Question Mark; where thanks to the great fans at GPB Studios in Atlanta, Joseph was able to receive the kind of support in the ring he’d always dreamt of. He is survived by a young son whom he loved dearly, and if anything would pain him about leaving this Earth it would be not being able to be there for his boy. RIP Joseph, love to you and Godspeed”

Hudson, who worked for several indie promotions and also behind-the-scenes for the NWA, also portrayed the late Bruiser Brody on the premiere episode of Vice TV’s Dark Side of the Ring series.

It looks like Hudson’s last match would’ve been at the NWA Power tapings in late January as he and Aron Stevens (Damien Sandow) teamed for a loss to WWE Hall of Famers The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express.

You can see several videos on Hudson below, along with Twitter tributes from Stevens, Wade Barrett, Adam Pearce, James Storm, and several others from around the wrestling world:

https://youtu.be/WOGLOzuwXW4

