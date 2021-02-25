

(photo credit: WWE)

Real Name: Karissa Rivera

Height: 5’8″

Weight: 140 lbs.

Date of Birth: 1992

Hometown: Bergen County, NJ

Pro Debut: December 10, 2017

Trained By: Damian Adams

Finishing Move: Blue Thunder Bomb

Biography

– Rivera holds a bachelor’s degree in Global Business. She is the daughter of Steve King.

– Rivera is nicknamed The Cherokee Warrior.

– December 10, 2017, Rivera would team with Riley Shepard in her debut & defeat Miss Drew Renee & Thunder Blonde at a 1FW event.

– July 14, 2018, Rivera lost to Kris Statlander on WWR Great Rivals Round Robin: Team Adams.

– July 28th, Rivera won a 3-Way at Dynasty Peacock Party.

– September 7th, Rivera lost to Rebel at ARW Wham Bam Slam 2.

– October 17th, Rivera lost to Lacey Evans on WWE NXT.

– November 1st, Rivera defeated Kris Statlander at a NYWC/Outlaw Wrestling event.

– November 17th, Rivera defeated Alisha Edwards at NEW Autumn Armageddon ’18.

– January 26, 2019, Rivera & Kiera Hogan lost to Vipress & Ruby Raze at AWS Break Time is Over – All New Rules.

– February 23rd, Rivera lost to Sonya Strong on WWR Widowmaker.

– April 26th, Rivera competed in a Battle Royal at NEW Wrestlefest XXIII.

– April 27th, Rivera defeated Tasha Steelz at NEW Spring Slam ’19.

– May 3rd, Rivera competed in the Knockout Battle Royal on Impact Wrestling.

– June 15th, Rivera defeated Tasha Steelz at the NEW Six Flags Slam Fest.

– June 22nd, Rivera retained the LAW Women’s Title against Kelly Madan.

– June 29th, Rivera defeated Sumie Sakai on ROH TV.

– June 30th, Rivera lost to Skylar at WWR Let Them Eat Cake.

– July 20th, Rivera lost to Kelly Klein on ROH TV.

– July 21st, Rivera competed in a 3-Way at ROH Mass Hysteria.

– November 23rd, Rivera won the Wrestling Superstar Women’s Title by winning a 3-Way.

– February 24, 2021, it had been reported that Rivera has signed with the WWE.