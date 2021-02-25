Karissa Rivera
(photo credit: WWE)
Real Name: Karissa Rivera
Height: 5’8″
Weight: 140 lbs.
Date of Birth: 1992
Hometown: Bergen County, NJ
Pro Debut: December 10, 2017
Trained By: Damian Adams
Finishing Move: Blue Thunder Bomb
Biography
– Rivera holds a bachelor’s degree in Global Business. She is the daughter of Steve King.
– Rivera is nicknamed The Cherokee Warrior.
– December 10, 2017, Rivera would team with Riley Shepard in her debut & defeat Miss Drew Renee & Thunder Blonde at a 1FW event.
– July 14, 2018, Rivera lost to Kris Statlander on WWR Great Rivals Round Robin: Team Adams.
– July 28th, Rivera won a 3-Way at Dynasty Peacock Party.
– September 7th, Rivera lost to Rebel at ARW Wham Bam Slam 2.
– October 17th, Rivera lost to Lacey Evans on WWE NXT.
– November 1st, Rivera defeated Kris Statlander at a NYWC/Outlaw Wrestling event.
– November 17th, Rivera defeated Alisha Edwards at NEW Autumn Armageddon ’18.
– January 26, 2019, Rivera & Kiera Hogan lost to Vipress & Ruby Raze at AWS Break Time is Over – All New Rules.
– February 23rd, Rivera lost to Sonya Strong on WWR Widowmaker.
– April 26th, Rivera competed in a Battle Royal at NEW Wrestlefest XXIII.
– April 27th, Rivera defeated Tasha Steelz at NEW Spring Slam ’19.
– May 3rd, Rivera competed in the Knockout Battle Royal on Impact Wrestling.
– June 15th, Rivera defeated Tasha Steelz at the NEW Six Flags Slam Fest.
– June 22nd, Rivera retained the LAW Women’s Title against Kelly Madan.
– June 29th, Rivera defeated Sumie Sakai on ROH TV.
– June 30th, Rivera lost to Skylar at WWR Let Them Eat Cake.
– July 20th, Rivera lost to Kelly Klein on ROH TV.
– July 21st, Rivera competed in a 3-Way at ROH Mass Hysteria.
– November 23rd, Rivera won the Wrestling Superstar Women’s Title by winning a 3-Way.
– February 24, 2021, it had been reported that Rivera has signed with the WWE.