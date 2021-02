Real Name: Jennifer Michell Cantu Iglesias

Height:

Weight:

Date of Birth: April 9, 1996

Hometown: Mexico

Pro Debut:

Trained By: WWE Performance Center

Finishing Move:

Biography

– Jennifer is a former powerlifter. She won the Pan American Youth Championship (2013) & she also won the IWF World Cup (2019).

– December 2019, Jennifer would try-out for the WWE.

– February 22, 2021, it had been reported that Jennifer has signed with the WWE & will be reporting to the Performance Center.