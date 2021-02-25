EC3 signs ROH contract

EC3 has signed with Ring of Honor.

ROH announced this morning that EC3 has signed a new contract with the company. Terms were not revealed, but we will keep you updated.

Following his WWE departure in 2020 along with other COVID-19 budget cuts, EC3 returned to Impact Wrestling for a brief run there that ended in late October. He then made his ROH debut and was set to face Jay Briscoe at the Final Battle pay-per-view in December, but the match was pulled after EC3 tested positive for COVID-19.

Now EC3 is back with the company after making an unannounced return on last weekend’s ROH TV episode, confronting Briscoe. ROH has confirmed that he is now under contract, unlike before.

Stay tuned for more on EC3 in ROH. Below are some of the cryptic tweets he’s made on ROH and Briscoe since returning this past weekend, along with footage of the return:

