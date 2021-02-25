DK Meadows



Real Name: Daykwon Meadows

Height:

Weight:

Date of Birth:

Date of Death: February 22, 2021

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

Pro Debut: 2018

Trained By: CZW Dojo

Finishing Move: Running Knee Strike

Biography

– August 22, 2018, DK lost to DJ Hyde at CZW Dojo Wars.

– September 12th, DK , El Cheapo & Tulpa lost to Jordan Oliver, Charlie Tiger & Griffin McCoy at CZW Dojo Wars.

– October 24th, DK, Jae Fre & Da Gunnaz (Eric Deshields & Ty Reno) lost to The Henrik Family (Meatbag, The Henrik, Tim Taylor & Violence) on CZW Dojo Wars.

– December 7th, DK defeated Anthony Henry at NeoFight Pro It’s the Great Wicked, David Starr!!!

– December 12th, DK entered into the CZW Tournament of Valor.

– December 19th, DK, JGeorge & Chris Benne lost to The East Coast Syndicate (Gabriel Skye, Tristen Thai & Chris Barton) at CZW Dojo Wars.

– December 26th, DK & Jae Fre defeated Meatbag & Tim Taylor at CZW Dojo Wars.

– December 28th, DK & Jae Fre lost to The Mane Event (Midas Black & Jay Lyon) at CZW Dojo Wars.

– January 23, 2019, DK defeated Dominick Denaro at CZW Dojo Wars.

– January 30th, DK defeated Kristian Robinson at CZW Dojo Wars.

– March 13th, DK defeated El Cheapo at CZW Dojo Wars.

– March 20th, DK defeated Kristian Robinson at CZW Dojo Wars.

– March 27th, DK defeated Kee Min at CZW Dojo Wars.

– April 10th, DK won a 4-Way at CZW Dojo Wars.

– May 8th, DK & Slade defeated Young Dumb N Broke (Jordan Oliver & Charlie Tiger) at CZW Dojo Wars.

– May 15th, The Self Hate Club (DK & Ari Abbott) lost to The Frontseat Boyz (Jordan Oliver & Ellis Taylor) at CZW Dojo Wars.

– May 17th, DK lost to Mr. Grim at the CZW Dojo Wars Supershow XX.

– May 22nd, DK defeated Cameron McCloud at CZW Dojo Wars.

– May 29th, DK defeated Iseah Bronson at CZW Dojo Wars.

– June 5th, DK defeated Josh Adams at CZW Dojo Wars.

– June 12th, DK defeated Hamlet Hurtssue at CZW Dojo Wars.

– June 19th, DK defeated Mike Law at CZW Dojo Wars.

– June 26th, DK defeated Meatbag at CZW Dojo Wars.

– June 28th, DK defeated Eran Ashe for the CZW Medal of Valor Title.

– July 10th, DK retained the title against Corey Dillinger in a Best Two Out of Three Falls match.

– July 21st, DK defended the title against Dominick Denaro in a Best Two Out of Three Falls match.

– July 24th, DK defeated Gabby Gilbert at CZW Dojo Wars.

– July 31st, DK & Kee Min defeated Karen BamBam & Nevaeh Chantelle at CZW Dojo Wars.

– August 7th, DK retained the CZW Medal of Valor Title against Boom Harden in a Best Two Out of Three Falls match.

– August 23rd, DK retained the title against Charlie Tiger in a Best Two Out of Three Falls match.

– September 11th, DK retained the title against Ari Abbott in a Best Two Out of Three Falls match.

– October 26th, DK competed in a 6-Way Scramble at CZW To Hell and Back.

– February 8, 2020, DK competed in a 4-Way at the CZW 21st Anniversary Show.

– March 21st, DK won a 4-Way at CZW Saturday Night Special.

– September 27th, DK competed in a first round 3-Way of the SHP WrestleCup ’20.

– October 1st, DK competed in a 4-Way for the vacant We Want Wrestling Title.

– October 18th, DK lost to Johnny at MVW Devil’s Night.

– December 3rd, DK defeated Blaxstrom on We Want Wrestling.

– December 25th, DK, Nicco Grey & Kurt Bale lost to Brick City Boyz (JCruz & Victor Chase) & Vinny Talotta on We Want Wrestling.

– February 22, 2021, Meadows passed away.