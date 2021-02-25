DK Meadows
Real Name: Daykwon Meadows
Height:
Weight:
Date of Birth:
Date of Death: February 22, 2021
Hometown: Philadelphia, PA
Pro Debut: 2018
Trained By: CZW Dojo
Finishing Move: Running Knee Strike
Biography
– August 22, 2018, DK lost to DJ Hyde at CZW Dojo Wars.
– September 12th, DK , El Cheapo & Tulpa lost to Jordan Oliver, Charlie Tiger & Griffin McCoy at CZW Dojo Wars.
– October 24th, DK, Jae Fre & Da Gunnaz (Eric Deshields & Ty Reno) lost to The Henrik Family (Meatbag, The Henrik, Tim Taylor & Violence) on CZW Dojo Wars.
– December 7th, DK defeated Anthony Henry at NeoFight Pro It’s the Great Wicked, David Starr!!!
– December 12th, DK entered into the CZW Tournament of Valor.
– December 19th, DK, JGeorge & Chris Benne lost to The East Coast Syndicate (Gabriel Skye, Tristen Thai & Chris Barton) at CZW Dojo Wars.
– December 26th, DK & Jae Fre defeated Meatbag & Tim Taylor at CZW Dojo Wars.
– December 28th, DK & Jae Fre lost to The Mane Event (Midas Black & Jay Lyon) at CZW Dojo Wars.
– January 23, 2019, DK defeated Dominick Denaro at CZW Dojo Wars.
– January 30th, DK defeated Kristian Robinson at CZW Dojo Wars.
– March 13th, DK defeated El Cheapo at CZW Dojo Wars.
– March 20th, DK defeated Kristian Robinson at CZW Dojo Wars.
– March 27th, DK defeated Kee Min at CZW Dojo Wars.
– April 10th, DK won a 4-Way at CZW Dojo Wars.
– May 8th, DK & Slade defeated Young Dumb N Broke (Jordan Oliver & Charlie Tiger) at CZW Dojo Wars.
– May 15th, The Self Hate Club (DK & Ari Abbott) lost to The Frontseat Boyz (Jordan Oliver & Ellis Taylor) at CZW Dojo Wars.
– May 17th, DK lost to Mr. Grim at the CZW Dojo Wars Supershow XX.
– May 22nd, DK defeated Cameron McCloud at CZW Dojo Wars.
– May 29th, DK defeated Iseah Bronson at CZW Dojo Wars.
– June 5th, DK defeated Josh Adams at CZW Dojo Wars.
– June 12th, DK defeated Hamlet Hurtssue at CZW Dojo Wars.
– June 19th, DK defeated Mike Law at CZW Dojo Wars.
– June 26th, DK defeated Meatbag at CZW Dojo Wars.
– June 28th, DK defeated Eran Ashe for the CZW Medal of Valor Title.
– July 10th, DK retained the title against Corey Dillinger in a Best Two Out of Three Falls match.
– July 21st, DK defended the title against Dominick Denaro in a Best Two Out of Three Falls match.
– July 24th, DK defeated Gabby Gilbert at CZW Dojo Wars.
– July 31st, DK & Kee Min defeated Karen BamBam & Nevaeh Chantelle at CZW Dojo Wars.
– August 7th, DK retained the CZW Medal of Valor Title against Boom Harden in a Best Two Out of Three Falls match.
– August 23rd, DK retained the title against Charlie Tiger in a Best Two Out of Three Falls match.
– September 11th, DK retained the title against Ari Abbott in a Best Two Out of Three Falls match.
– October 26th, DK competed in a 6-Way Scramble at CZW To Hell and Back.
– February 8, 2020, DK competed in a 4-Way at the CZW 21st Anniversary Show.
– March 21st, DK won a 4-Way at CZW Saturday Night Special.
– September 27th, DK competed in a first round 3-Way of the SHP WrestleCup ’20.
– October 1st, DK competed in a 4-Way for the vacant We Want Wrestling Title.
– October 18th, DK lost to Johnny at MVW Devil’s Night.
– December 3rd, DK defeated Blaxstrom on We Want Wrestling.
– December 25th, DK, Nicco Grey & Kurt Bale lost to Brick City Boyz (JCruz & Victor Chase) & Vinny Talotta on We Want Wrestling.
– February 22, 2021, Meadows passed away.