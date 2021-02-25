DK Meadows, CZW Wrestler, Passes Away

Feb 25, 2021 - by James Walsh

The US indie scene was shocked to find out that Daykwon ‘DK” Meadows, a young wrestler who was only three years into his wrestling career, had passed away on Monday. A student trained in the Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) Dojo, Meadows made his debut in 2018. No cause of death has been released.

