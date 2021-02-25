DK Meadows, CZW Wrestler, Passes Away

The US indie scene was shocked to find out that Daykwon ‘DK” Meadows, a young wrestler who was only three years into his wrestling career, had passed away on Monday. A student trained in the Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) Dojo, Meadows made his debut in 2018. No cause of death has been released.

CZW is heartbroken to have lost a member of the family. DK Meadows was a beloved friend to all of us with a tremendous work ethic and limitless potential. Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones. He will be truly missed. We will love, honor, and remember him forever. pic.twitter.com/GXy30oAZWb — CZW Combat Zone Wrestling (@combatzone) February 24, 2021