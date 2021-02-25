Avery Taylor
(photo credit: WWE)
Real Name: Taylor Grado
Height:
Weight:
Date of Birth:
Hometown: Clearwater Beach, Florida
Resides: Tampa, Florida
Pro Debut: July 16, 2016
Trained By: Jay Lethal & Matt Sydal
Finishing Move:
Biography
– Taylor is nicknamed the Lady of Rock & Rumble.
– May 30, 2018, Taylor & Katalina Perez defeated Amy Rose & Ellie Taylor on ACW Proving Ground.
– June 13th, Taylor & Katalina Perez lost to Amy Rose & Ellie Taylor on ACW Proving Ground.
– June 23rd, Taylor defeated Gabrielle Arce ar FTPW Fight Club: Revolution.
– June 27th, Taylor defeated Ellie on ACW Proving Ground.
– July 11th, Taylor lost to Ellie on ACW Proving Ground.
– July 25th, Taylor & Aspyn Rose lost to Jazmin & Ellie Taylor on ACW Proving Ground.
– August 29th, Taylor & Sideshow defeated Katalina Perez & Troy Hollywood on ACW Proving Ground.
– September 6th, Taylor lost to Jenna Van Muscles on RISE Ascent.
– September 7th, Taylor challenged Leva Bates for the ARW Bombshells Title.
– September 12th, Taylor defeated Aspyn Rose on ACW Proving Ground.
– October 17th, Taylor challenged Katalina Perez for the ACW Women’s Title.
– October 20th, Taylor challenged Jenna Van Muscles for the PPW Diamonds Division Starlight Title.
– November 2nd, Taylor defeated Red Velvett at SHINE 54.
– November 3rd, Taylor challenged Katalina Perez for the ACW Women’s Title.
– December 1st, Taylor & Jake Jones lost to The Dynasty (Katalina Perez & Kennedy Kendrick) at ACW Yuletide Beatings ’18.
– December 5th, Taylor defeated Katalina Perez for the ACW Women’s Title.
– December 7th, Taylor retained the title against Katalina Perez.
– December 19th, Taylor defended the title against Ellie.
– January 9, 2019, Taylor retained the title in a 4-Way.
– January 25th, Taylor, Red Velvett & Janai Kai defeated Katalina Perez, Stormie Lee & Lexi Gomez at the LOW Anti-Bullying Wrestlefest.
– February 2nd, Taylor defended the ACW Women’s Title in a 3-Way.
– February 16th, Taylor lost to Leva Bates at GCW 4: the Love of Wrestling.
– February 19th, Taylor lost to Rebel on RISE Ascent.
– February 27th, Taylor retained the ACW Women’s Title against Thunderkitty.
– March 6th, Taylor defended the title in a 5-Way Elimination.
– March 16th, Taylor lost to Lindsay Snow at CCW Rage in a Cage.
– April 6th, Taylor & Derby Doll defeated Ashley Mayberry & Lexi Gomez at WXW Xtreme War ’19.
– April 27th, Taylor challenged Rocky Radley for the WXW Women’s Title.
– May 4th, Taylor retained the ACW Women’s Title against Marina Tucker.
– May 11th, Taylor defeated Rocky Radley for the WXW Women’s Title.
– June 9th, Taylor defended the ACW Women’s Title against Natalia Markova.
– June 29th, Taylor lost the title to Natalia Markova.
– July 6th, Taylor defeated Natalia Markova to win back the ACW Women’s Title.
– July 17th, Taylor retained the title against Lexi Gomez.
– August 7th, Taylor retained the title in a 3-Way.
– August 24th, Taylor lost to Brandi Lauren at SHINE 60 – 7th Anniversary Show.
– September 20th, Taylor won a 6-Way at EVOLVE 135.
– September 21st, Taylor & Brittany Blake defeated The Cutie Pie Club (Candy Cartwright & Double D Rose) at SHINE 61.
– October 26th, Taylor lost the WXW Women’s Title to Sofia Castillo.
– November 27th, Taylor retained the ACW Women’s Title against La Brava.
– December 7th, Taylor retained Lexi Gomez at CCW Seasons Beatings ’19.
– January 10, 2020, Taylor retained the ACW Women’s Title in a 4-Way.
– January 17th, Taylor lost to Santana Garrett at EVOLVE 143.
– January 18th, Taylor lost to Brandi Lauren at EVOLVE 144.
– February 15th, Taylor challenged KiLynn King for the GCW Women’s Title.
– February 21st, Taylor defeated Erica Torres at FIP Everything Burns ’20.
– March 1st, Taylor & Natalia Markova defeated The In Crowd (Brandi Lauren & Jessi Kamea) at EVOLVE 146.
– March 7th, Taylor defended the ACW Women’s Title against Chelsea Durden.
– September 18th, Taylor defeated Alex Gracia at MPW Hell Hath No Fury.
– September 23rd, Taylor competed in a #1 Contendership Battle Royal for the WWE NXT Women’s Title on NXT.
– February 24, 2021, it was reported that Taylor has signed with the WWE.