Avery Taylor



(photo credit: WWE)

Real Name: Taylor Grado

Height:

Weight:

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Clearwater Beach, Florida

Resides: Tampa, Florida

Pro Debut: July 16, 2016

Trained By: Jay Lethal & Matt Sydal

Finishing Move:

Biography

– Taylor is nicknamed the Lady of Rock & Rumble.

– May 30, 2018, Taylor & Katalina Perez defeated Amy Rose & Ellie Taylor on ACW Proving Ground.

– June 13th, Taylor & Katalina Perez lost to Amy Rose & Ellie Taylor on ACW Proving Ground.

– June 23rd, Taylor defeated Gabrielle Arce ar FTPW Fight Club: Revolution.

– June 27th, Taylor defeated Ellie on ACW Proving Ground.

– July 11th, Taylor lost to Ellie on ACW Proving Ground.

– July 25th, Taylor & Aspyn Rose lost to Jazmin & Ellie Taylor on ACW Proving Ground.

– August 29th, Taylor & Sideshow defeated Katalina Perez & Troy Hollywood on ACW Proving Ground.

– September 6th, Taylor lost to Jenna Van Muscles on RISE Ascent.

– September 7th, Taylor challenged Leva Bates for the ARW Bombshells Title.

– September 12th, Taylor defeated Aspyn Rose on ACW Proving Ground.

– October 17th, Taylor challenged Katalina Perez for the ACW Women’s Title.

– October 20th, Taylor challenged Jenna Van Muscles for the PPW Diamonds Division Starlight Title.

– November 2nd, Taylor defeated Red Velvett at SHINE 54.

– November 3rd, Taylor challenged Katalina Perez for the ACW Women’s Title.

– December 1st, Taylor & Jake Jones lost to The Dynasty (Katalina Perez & Kennedy Kendrick) at ACW Yuletide Beatings ’18.

– December 5th, Taylor defeated Katalina Perez for the ACW Women’s Title.

– December 7th, Taylor retained the title against Katalina Perez.

– December 19th, Taylor defended the title against Ellie.

– January 9, 2019, Taylor retained the title in a 4-Way.

– January 25th, Taylor, Red Velvett & Janai Kai defeated Katalina Perez, Stormie Lee & Lexi Gomez at the LOW Anti-Bullying Wrestlefest.

– February 2nd, Taylor defended the ACW Women’s Title in a 3-Way.

– February 16th, Taylor lost to Leva Bates at GCW 4: the Love of Wrestling.

– February 19th, Taylor lost to Rebel on RISE Ascent.

– February 27th, Taylor retained the ACW Women’s Title against Thunderkitty.

– March 6th, Taylor defended the title in a 5-Way Elimination.

– March 16th, Taylor lost to Lindsay Snow at CCW Rage in a Cage.

– April 6th, Taylor & Derby Doll defeated Ashley Mayberry & Lexi Gomez at WXW Xtreme War ’19.

– April 27th, Taylor challenged Rocky Radley for the WXW Women’s Title.

– May 4th, Taylor retained the ACW Women’s Title against Marina Tucker.

– May 11th, Taylor defeated Rocky Radley for the WXW Women’s Title.

– June 9th, Taylor defended the ACW Women’s Title against Natalia Markova.

– June 29th, Taylor lost the title to Natalia Markova.

– July 6th, Taylor defeated Natalia Markova to win back the ACW Women’s Title.

– July 17th, Taylor retained the title against Lexi Gomez.

– August 7th, Taylor retained the title in a 3-Way.

– August 24th, Taylor lost to Brandi Lauren at SHINE 60 – 7th Anniversary Show.

– September 20th, Taylor won a 6-Way at EVOLVE 135.

– September 21st, Taylor & Brittany Blake defeated The Cutie Pie Club (Candy Cartwright & Double D Rose) at SHINE 61.

– October 26th, Taylor lost the WXW Women’s Title to Sofia Castillo.

– November 27th, Taylor retained the ACW Women’s Title against La Brava.

– December 7th, Taylor retained Lexi Gomez at CCW Seasons Beatings ’19.

– January 10, 2020, Taylor retained the ACW Women’s Title in a 4-Way.

– January 17th, Taylor lost to Santana Garrett at EVOLVE 143.

– January 18th, Taylor lost to Brandi Lauren at EVOLVE 144.

– February 15th, Taylor challenged KiLynn King for the GCW Women’s Title.

– February 21st, Taylor defeated Erica Torres at FIP Everything Burns ’20.

– March 1st, Taylor & Natalia Markova defeated The In Crowd (Brandi Lauren & Jessi Kamea) at EVOLVE 146.

– March 7th, Taylor defended the ACW Women’s Title against Chelsea Durden.

– September 18th, Taylor defeated Alex Gracia at MPW Hell Hath No Fury.

– September 23rd, Taylor competed in a #1 Contendership Battle Royal for the WWE NXT Women’s Title on NXT.

– February 24, 2021, it was reported that Taylor has signed with the WWE.