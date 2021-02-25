AEW Dark: Elevation to premiere on March 15

The new YouTube series AEW Dark: Elevation will premiere on Monday, March 15 at 7PM ET and will continue to air every Monday night in the same time slot on AEW’s YouTube channel.

In charge of play-by-play will be Tony Schiavone and he will be joined by the recently-signed Paul Wight on color commentary.

Just like AEW Dark, Elevation will also showcase AEW’s up-and-coming stars along with the top independent wrestlers competing against each other. The wins and losses on Elevation will count towards each wrestler’s ranking.